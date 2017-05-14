My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

start-up event

Start-ups Chant 'Visibility' Mantra At Kickoff Kolkata

More than 10 start-ups rocked the tenth edition of Startup Kickoff with new ideas, products and business models
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Start-ups Chant 'Visibility' Mantra At Kickoff Kolkata
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Freelancer
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai’, roughly translates into - ‘to be sellable be visible’. And, facilitating visibility for fledgling start-ups and business ideas is what drives Startup Kickoff, an event that brings entrepreneurs, investors, VCs and accelerators on an idea sharing platform.

The tenth edition of Startup Kickoff, powered by Franchise India 2017, was held on April 15-16 at The Lalit, Great Eastern Hotel. It witnessed some feisty ideas and innovations being presented by a group of sparky young and aspiring entrepreneurs from Kolkata. Start-ups also showcased their products and services to the funders in ‘Demo Zone’, an exhibition space specially designed for them.

Ideas Galore

More than 10 start-ups rocked the show with new ideas, products and business models, opening up new possibilities for customers, businesses and the world at large. The start-ups boasted of a broad repertoire ranging from services and apps to web development and e-commerce. These budding entrepreneurs enthusiastically presented their business models in a three-minute AV presentation, which was followed by a two-minute Q&A session by the panel of judges, which included Arijit Bhattacharya, Founder and CEO, Virtualinfocom, Rajesh Singhal, Vice-President, Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group) and Raghav Kanoria, Director, Moni Viniyogh Pvt Ltd.

The evaluation was done on four basic parameters – market, team, uniqueness and selling point. The young and innovative minds drew applause from the delegates attending the event. The ones that left a mark include Rohit, CEO, Rest Brothers, Bidisha, CEO, Medwise Pvt Ltd, Jayanta Samdar, Founder, Kollab Lifestyle, Vishes Anand Singh, Founder, Fusion Art Jewellery, Arun Kumar Jaiswal, Co-Founder, Amara Concepts LLP, Muzzafar Ahmed, CoFounder and CEO, Info Height Web and Mobile Application Pvt Ltd. and Saptak Banerjee, Founder, AAPTI Future Guide Pvt Ltd.

At the end of the show, Jayanta Samaddar, Founder, Kollab Lifestyle — a designer street wear brand aimed at artists, rebels and independent thinkers, was declared the winner.

(This article was first published in the May issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Internships

How To Hire The Best Interns For Your Start-up?

Entrepreneurship

This Indian Entrepreneur Holds Events Globally From Belgium Through WhatsApp

Customer Relationship

Strengthen Relationship with Customers by Avoiding These Silly Mistakes