SpaceX Settles With Underpaid Employees for $4 Million

In 2016, a PayScale survey revealed that Tesla and SpaceX, both high-profile companies helmed by Elon Musk, are two of the lowest-paying employers in tech. A whopping 4,100 employees even filed a class-action lawsuit against Musk's space corporation for not giving them legally mandated breaks.

Today, the company and the plaintiffs have finally agreed to settle that lawsuit for $4 million. According to Inverse, since $1.3 million will go to the plaintiffs' lawyers, most of them will only get $500 each, with the highest payout being $2,000.