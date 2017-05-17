My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Women Entrepreneurs

With Fetchr Closing A US$41 Million Series B Round, Co-Founder Joy Ajlouny Turns The Tide For Female 'Treps Globally

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fetchr announced today that it has raised US$41 million in a Series B funding round led by US-based VC firm New Enterprise Associates (NEA), with other investors including Majid Al Futtaim Holding, Nokia Growth Partners, Raed Ventures, Iliad Partners, BECO Capital, YBA Kanoo, Venture Souq and Swicorp. This announcement comes two years after Fetchr’s last funding round in 2015, which also had NEA lead a $11 million Series A investment in the tech startup.

While the funding by itself is something for the MENA entrepreneurial ecosystem to cheer about, Fetchr’s achievement is particularly noteworthy when you consider that it's a company co-founded by a female entrepreneur, Joy Ajlouny. A report by PitchBook earlier this year had noted that in 2016, the percentage of global VC deals for companies with at least one female founder was just 16.8%- which makes Ajlouny a key figure in turning this tide around for women entrepreneurs around the globe, a cause that she is particularly passionate about.

Entrepreneur Middle East talked to Ajlouny about this topic a few weeks ago for #EntMETalks—check out excerpts from the conversation in the video above.

Related: Infographic: Female Entrepreneurship In The Middle East

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

The 'Millennial Betty Crocker' Founder of a Baking Empire Shares Her Recipe for Staying Resilient

3 Ways Women Can Close the Confidence Gap

Women Entrepreneurs

How One Founder Breaks Free From Statistics and Labels