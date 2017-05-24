My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Company Culture

LMTD Founder & CEO Will Hutson On The Importance Of Culture In Scaling A Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In our latest edition of #EntMETalks, we talk to Will Hutson, founder and CEO of the UAE-based digital agency, LMTD. The entrepreneur, who also acts as a mentor for many startups in the region, believes that building a cohesive work culture is "the single greatest challenge to scaling a business," while also noting that it is also the most rewarding part about running a company. More of his insights in the video above--check it out! 

Related: Eventtus Co-Founder And CEO Mai Medhat On Why MENA Needs More Startup Success Stories

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Company Culture

4 Culture Pitfalls to Avoid After Big Success

Company Culture

When It Comes to Creating a Great Company Culture, Think Back to ... College

Company Culture

Creating a Business Culture That Values People