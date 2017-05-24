LMTD Founder & CEO Will Hutson On The Importance Of Culture In Scaling A Business

May 24, 2017 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In our latest edition of #EntMETalks, we talk to Will Hutson, founder and CEO of the UAE-based digital agency, LMTD. The entrepreneur, who also acts as a mentor for many startups in the region, believes that building a cohesive work culture is "the single greatest challenge to scaling a business," while also noting that it is also the most rewarding part about running a company. More of his insights in the video above--check it out!

