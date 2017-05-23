India's Biggest Edtech Entrepreneur Urges Students to Become Life-long Learners

BYJU's app now creates personalized learn journeys for individual students says its founders.

BYJU’s, India’s largest education company and the creator of the country’s largest K-12 app, launched a new update to its learning app focused on revolutionizing personalized learning experiences for students across grades.

The importance of assessing and making the right education choices

Offering an engaging and effective learning experience, the app creates personalized learn journeys for individual students based on their proficiency levels and capabilities which helps them learn at their own pace and style, the company said.

“I strongly believe that by making sure they are learning right and also figure out their strengths and weakness by the time they complete their 10th standard – a little before they make a decision on their graduation courses – they need to figure out what they like and are interested in,” Founder Byju Raveendran said in an interview to Entrepreneur India.

Bengaluru-based BYJU’s, which has made news for several funding rounds and rumored acquisitions, told the media that it was looking for product-based acquisitions in international markets.

Views on the education domain today

With several IT employees being ousted by marquee companies, the question on making education more structured and purposeful has gained relevance. “One thing I believe in is that the course selection should be based on the students’ interest and capability.

Unfortunately, students today fail to figure out what they like and what they dislike. If they are able to understand what they like and dislike, there are options available across all domains,” Raveendran said.

He further went on explain that jobs of tomorrow don’t even exist today. “The solution lies in the fact that we must train our students to become life-long learners. Everything around us will continue to evolve and if you are a continuous learner, the chance of upgrading yourself with the necessary skills will definitely help you in succeed in life” he adds.

Raveendran emphasized on the fact that students should not stop themselves from learning once they are out of universities. Today a professional ends up donning multiple profiles in a short period, unlike yester years where a professional had the same job profile throughout his career. Hence it’s important to learn and unlearn and keep tabs of what’s happening around us, he added.

The latest version of the app will take personalized learning to a whole new level, BYJU’s has leveraged big data analytics to trace the learning fingerprint of every student and create a personalized learning experience on its platform.

BYJU’s also launched ‘Parent Connect’ app that offers real-time update on every student’s progress. This app will help parents stay up-to-date and be more involved in their child’s learning journey.