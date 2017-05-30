24 Digital Marketing Agencies That Specialize on Entrepreneurship

The Fortune 500 has all of Madison Avenue but where do you turn when your dream is to go from startup to big time?

May 30, 2017 10 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the ever changing landscape of digital marketing, it is important to know which digital marketing agencies are making waves in their industries. These entrepreneur led agencies know what it takes to succeed, and continue to prove themselves as dynamic, results-driven agencies who are at the top of their game.

Look out for this list of agencies who we recommend keeping on your radar this year as they continue to blaze the path of success.

1. Clixsy

Clixsy performs paid advertising and SEO for personal injury and mass tort attorneys in the United States. They offer a full spectrum of digital marketing services for these law firms. Their “unique super power” is being able to position themselves at the leading edge of understanding how content and user intent influences RankBrain, Google’s machine-learning artificial intelligence system that helps sort through its search results.

2. Enfusen Digital Marketing

Enfusen Digital Marketing delivers high performing marketing campaigns for enterprise organizations. They’ve worked with organizations like Microsoft ® to design traffic and marketing automation campaigns that convert visitors into paying customers. Their services include SEO, SEM, content marketing, CRO, and analytics. They are an industry leading provider of enterprise marketing services to the healthcare, nonprofit, and technology sectors.

3. Nealon Solutions

Owned and operated by ecommerce expert Gary Nealon, Nealon Solutions offers ecommerce consulting for 6 to 7-figure companies that are looking to scale to seven-and-eight figures. They utilize the same techniques and processes used to grow a 30+ million dollar ecommerce company, and show them how to apply them to their business to expedite and promote growth.

4. Authority Solutions

Authority Solutions combines proven online data-driven marketing methods with a constant desire to drive client's revenues higher. As their name suggests, they are the authority in providing digital marketing solutions for growing companies. Authority solutions prides themselves in delivering consistent results, despite constant Google algorithm updates and ever-changing online platforms.

5. Cirius Marketing

Cirius Marketing offers done-for-you marketing services specializing ecommerce, brick & mortar, & service based businesses. Primarily serving small businesses with websites, funnel strategies, marketing automations and Virtual CMO options, their advanced strategies will work for any size business, small or enterprise. As a partner of DigitalMarketer & Infusionsoft, they certify every employee with all 8 Digital Marketer certifications.

6. Attwood Digital

Founded by award-winning UK entrepreneur Mark Attwood, Attwood Digital is an agency that specializes in SEO and attacking markets laterally. Priding themselves in helping business in any way they can, Attwood Digital is not your typical agency. Although they work with some of the biggest companies in the UK, they are also known for providing free advice and services for start-ups and struggling businesses.

7. KESocial

KESocial combines the the creativity of a marketing agency with the process-oriented know-how attitude of an IT consulting group. This agency does nothing less than focus on and deliver value for those companies who are interested investing intelligently in digital marketing and IT. More than a just a “paid 3rd party” service, they become part of your team. They become your expert on staff to improve your return on investment with digital marketing and integration and teach your entire company how to get more out of your entire digital portfolio.

8. High Voltage SEO

Co-founded by Andrew Steven and Kyle Roof, High Voltage SEO works to find proven SEO solutions through scientific testing. They stand behind their mission statement of “Superior SEO through research”. While many SEO firms test theory on their clients' sites, High Voltage creates test environments to find effective techniques and dispel SEO myths. With locations in Melbourne, Berlin, and Phoenix, High Voltage collaborates with local, national, and international partners.

9. Pool Builder Lead Rocket

Pool Builder Lead Rocket is a digital advertising agency that specializes in online marketing for small businesses in the pool & spa industry. They build complete digital marketing systems that will laser target your customers at every stage of their buying cycle in order to find, nurture and close more leads to deliver the highest ROI of your marketing budget.

10. Digitaleer

Digitaleer delivers world class service and inbound marketing solutions for clients in the Greater Puget Sound Area. Digitaleer focuses on providing B2C lead generation, web design, development, and online marketing services for businesses in several markets including legal, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality and more. Their areas of expertise include search engine optimization, PPC management, online reputation management, web design, and social media marketing.

11. Joza Marketing

Joza Marketing helps million dollar companies double their revenues In 12 months or less. As a Certified Digital Marketer Partner Agency based out of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, they specialize in done-for-you online sales funnels and easy traffic generation to increase leads, sales, and repeat customers. Joza Marketing’s CEO and Founder, Dave Albano, is on the Partner Advisory Board for the multi-million dollar DigitalMarketer.com and directly advises marketing legend Ryan Deiss and his team.

12. Webmonster

Having been in the website construction and search engine industry over 15 years, Webmonster helps corporate clients gain greater value and maximize profitability. Their clients include both large and mid-sized companies in various industries including theme park web development and search marketing, financial services, entertainer/celebrity branding through web design, search engine marketing and hotel/resort booking conversion.

13. VideoTelepathy

Video Telepathy is a video production agency that specializes in creating everything from ecommerce product videos, to emotionally charged story based marketing videos that help businesses grow their brand. Composed of a creative team of film making professionals and marketing veterans, they create quality product videos and video marketing packages that will showcase your product and in turn drive online sales, increase conversions and help build your brand.

14. Apuzzo Internet Marketing

Founded by Frank Apuzzo in February 2000, Apuzzo Internet Marketing specializes in attracting profit producing customers for the home services market. Apuzzo's SEO services deliver measurable results for every client. With offices in Naples and Orlando Florida, Apuzzo Internet Marketing serves clients in most of the major markets across the United States.

15. Direct Response Group

Since 1997, New York based Direct Response Group has been helping clients nationwide with online strategies and client acquisition. Their founder, Christopher Ulrich, an entrepreneurial technology attorney, started the company 20 years ago. The company evolved and currently serves law firms, professional services and clients with high ticket products and services. Clients include Cingular (AT&T), Citibank, Register.com, CA, Pitney Bowes, and hundreds of others. They focus on delivering high quality prospects to their clients, rather than massive volumes of clicks.

16. Directive Consulting

Directive Consulting provides industry leading search engine marketing campaigns for B2B companies. As a MozLocal, Unbounce, Google, and Bing recommended company, they consistently contribute to publications including Marketing Land, Moz, Wordstream, PPChero, amongst many others. Directive speaks at conferences including SMXwest, Digital Summit, Share16, and State of Search. They are one of the highest rated agencies on Clutch.co and were hired by them to do their SEO.

17. Sigma Web Ltd

Sigma Web Ltd specializes in ecommerce marketing using a holistic approach. Their personal key phrase research techniques help them discover new audiences and rework the learned intelligence back into other marketing activities. Those discovered search terms are integrated into future SEO, PPC and Email Campaigns. Their Google AdWords service helps reduce costs by 30 percent - 60 peercent while maintaining sales. They also provide full service design, build, optimization and promotion of websites.

18. Overflow

Overflow is a growth marketing agency focused on using digital tools to create measurable and repeatable results. Instead of vanity metrics, they set key performance indicators (KPI’s) that are directly tied to growth in the areas most important to our clients. Their toolbox includes Facebook Ads & Google Adwords management, SEO, Email, & Funnel Optimization.

19. Portside Marketing, LLC

Portside Marketing is a national agency that serves the digital & print marketing community. Portside Marketing serves both local and national clients and has been in business since 2011. They offer services including website design, logo design, SEO, and print marketing.With several awards in the areas of website design and graphic design, they continue to be recognized as one of the top marketing companies in the Dallas, Ft. Worth area and abroad.

20. Abeedle.com

Abeedle helps organizations challenged by inconsistent or low lead flow to grow lead count, increase their footprint, and drive prospective customers, partners, and students to action. They use strategies and campaigns on pay-per-click, social media, and search platforms to help clients develop predictable lead flow. They hold expertise in the areas of education, real estate, medical, and financial services. They have helped their clients gain more than 35,000 new customers last year alone.

21. Datify

Datify is a data led digital marketing agency based in the UK. Datify launched in 2014 as a team of two with a unique approach in using data for their client's marketing campaigns. Datify provide a unique offering where they use social data from several sources to influence the ideation process and to maximise the chances of success. Since then Datify has grown rapidly to provide a full service offering and can now act as a supporting arm for any marketing department.

22. MRC SEO Consulting

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, MRC SEO Consulting believes that a business website should have a brilliant marketing plan in order to achieve results. Providing a full range of digital marketing services to help your business grow and prosper online, they specialize in SEO. Increasing your online presence using search engine optimization has never been more important, and MRC SEO Consulting works hard to make that happen for each and every one of their clients.

23. Infintech Designs

Infintech Designs is a digital marketing company specializing in SEO, SEM, & web design. With over 14 years experience and hundreds of optimized sites under his belt, owner Brian Hong focused on delivering his clients more leads, customers, & sales through customized digital marketing solutions online. They focus their marketing efforts on your target customer base, and work effortlessly to make sure your message is being conveyed through the most efficient channel possible.

24. BizFamous(TM)

BizFamous(™) elevates the perceived value of your company's products and services through an innovative content creation system called "Truthority"(™) that connects your story with your ideal audience in an influential way. Combining the latest neuromarketing research and data science, BizFamous(™) crafts contagious content that instantly captures your audience's attention and positions you as the leader in your industry. Using media branding and social amplification, BizFamous(™) will make you famous if you're willing to be courageous.