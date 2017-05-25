'Minimize decision-making and you can save a lot of time to spend with your family'

May 25, 2017 3 min read

“Family 1st! But after that businessman — a dude that loves the hustle.” This is the opening line of renowned Internet personality, Gary Vaynerchuk’s twitter bio. And I really like. But not all of us are able to make work-life balance work, do we? In today’s time, when families are spending a little over half-an-hour quality time together in the weekdays due to the demand of modern lifestyle, it has become difficult for entrepreneurs to make enough time for their families. Well, if this is the case with you, you’re at the right place.

Here are the top five ways how smart entrepreneurs find time for their families.

1- Start Early of the Day

Apple CEO Tim Cook is famous for sending company emails at 4.30 a.m., Unilever CEO Paul Polman gets up at 6 a.m., and former Cisco CTO Padmasree Warrior is known to leave her bed at 4.30 a.m. Why do these successful business people get up early in the morning?

The answer is simple - they leave their beds early so that they can start their day early. And when they do so, they come home early, meaning more time for their families.

My friend, leave your bed early, reach your office early, and leave your office early. Believe me, you will have more time for your family.

2- Minimize Decision Making

Have you noticed ever Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears the same t-shirt daily? Why? He reasoned in an interview, "I really want to clear my life so that I have to make as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve this community.”

Yes, my friend, decision making requires time, no matter how small decision you are going to make. If you minimize decision-making, you will surprisingly save tons of time that you can spend with your family.

3- Delegate Non-core Tasks

You cannot do each and every task with the same efficiency, can you? Smart people never entangle with petty tasks that don’t move the needle. They delegate non-core tasks and save time for their families. My friend, you should also stop acting like a Superman and delegate tasks that are not of high-value. This way, you can put your family first like Gary Vaynerchuk.

4- Schedule Time for Family

Almost all businessmen schedule time for their families. They plan weekend dinners with their families, take their family members on surprising lunches, and go on weekend trips.

Too-busy reality is bad for you and your family. It can damage your family’s happiness. Smart businessmen understand it and take proactive measures to find time for their loved ones.

What are you waiting for? Plan a weekend trip with your family.

5-Take Family on Business Tours

Yes, you’ve read it right. Smart businessmen mix businesses with family travels. This way, they not only spend more time with their families but also provide their family members with opportunities to explore new places. What’s more, taking a family on a business tour teaches kids many life skills, such as being organized, respectful, and responsible.

Won’t you take your family on the next business trip? Entrepreneurial journey is never easy. You have to nurture your business like your kid. But, in the process, you shouldn’t ignore your family and kids. Follow these tactics and find more time for your family.