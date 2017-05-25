My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Small Businesses

Few People Believe Small Businesses Lead to Job Creation, Sobering Study Reveals

A majority of people said keeping manufacturing jobs in the country is the best solution for job creation.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Few People Believe Small Businesses Lead to Job Creation, Sobering Study Reveals
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read

Job creation remains one of most debated subjects today. From reducing government regulations to improving education, there are a number of different suggestions for creating more jobs.

A recent poll by Gallup uncovered top recommendations for job creation, by asking 1,011 American participants, “What would be the best way to create more jobs in the United States?”

Related: 10 Tips for Finding a Job That Will Make You Happy

The number one recommendation from participants was “Keeping manufacturing jobs from going overseas.” Nineteen percent of people polled said this would be the best corporate action. And while President Donald Trump’s campaign consisted of much talk about creating and retaining more manufacturing jobs in the U.S., this topic has been long-discussed even before his campaign. Keeping manufacturing jobs in the U.S. also topped Gallup’s 2009 and 2011 polls.

Reducing government regulation, lowering taxes, creating more infrastructure work and improving education were also among the top suggestions from surveyed Americans. In fact, 12 percent of people said less government regulation would be the best solution and another 12 percent said lowering taxes was the answer.

Related: These 5 Robotics Startups Are Changing The Way Work Gets Done

Unfortunately for entrepreneurs, few people believe that small businesses will help lead to job creation. In fact, only 6 percent voted on “Do more to help small businesses” this year, while this number was 12 percent in 2009 and 11 percent in 2011. Forty-eight percent of the U.S. workforce is employed by small businesses, according to the Small Business Administration.

With the rise of technology, people are beginning to worry about their jobs. Compared to 2009 (3 percent) and 2011 (4 percent), a substantial amount of more people (10 percent) voted on “Improve education” as the best way to create more jobs. That’s because a primary concern for many people today is that their jobs will be eliminated by technology, AI, robots and automation, so better education could lead to better jobs.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Businesses

How You Can Win the 'David and Goliath' Battle With Big Brands

Small Businesses

What Sets an Accelerator Apart From the Office-Space Crowd

Small Businesses

4 Things You Should Do to Prepare Your Small Business for 2018