My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

TECH25

Guru Takes the Tech Path

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guru Takes the Tech Path
Image credit: Byju's
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Byju Raveendran took the education technology domain by storm when he moved classroom coaching to an online platform. Today, BYJU’s is India’s largest K-12 learning app with over eight million users and 4,00,000 annual paid subscriptions. In an interview with Entrepreneur, the teacher turned entrepreneur gave his perspective on what he feels about innovation in the technology space.

Talking about the core innovation areas BYJU’s is working on, he says, “A lot has been happening in the Indian education space and it has evolved much over the last few years. With the right investments and plans, technology is helping us to shape the way India learns. However, there is still a lot of room for improvement in the way students learn.”

Speaking about a very crucial factor about India’s education system, he explains that learning is still driven by the fear of exams, and not the love for learning. “There is so much focus on marks and grades that students are missing out on the fun of real learning. If they learn in the right method and enjoy learning it, then they will automatically score well. If we can intervene during their formative years and change the way they learn then we can make a huge impact,” he adds.

BYJU’S is aiming to create a healthy learning environment by making the entire process more contextual and visual. “We are creating millions of self-paced learners where parents take up supporting roles. Our focus is to make students love learning,” he added.

When asked about what he believes has been the master stroke innovation at his firm, he said that it is the unique combination of content, media and technology that has helped them to create learning programs and set benchmarks in the industry in terms of making content more interactive. “Our approach has been very simple – help children learn right in their formative years and imbibe the habit of learning rather than spoon-feeding the content,” he says.

Reinventing a module of education which is more appropriate for students of the mobile generation, he says, “We combine world-class teachers, proven pedagogical methods, innovative technology and data science to deliver personalized learning, feedback and assessment for students in classes 4-12. Basically, the app makes use of original content, rich animation, interactive simulations and engaging video lessons to provide lessons.”

Helping students learn and understand concepts on their own, BYJU’s has created a whole new-segment of self-paced learners through mobiles which is disrupting traditional learning methodologies.

(This article was first published in the May issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

TECH25

Creating History in Electric Cars With $100

TECH25

'My Key Mantra is to Focus on Creating Value Rather than on Valuation'

TECH25

Better Prices For Farmers