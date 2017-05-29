Reaping The Rewards: The MENA Region's Achieving Women

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff



Entrepreneur Middle East's 2017 Achieving Women Forum cultivated a space for women in MENA to build relationships and encouraged discourse on the significance and impact of women in businesses. A few of the attendees including Donna Benton, founder of the Entertainer, Lubna Qassim, Executive VP and Group General Counsel of Emirates NBD, Farah Moumneh, Head of Strategy at OMD, Anna Roberts, founder and Managing Director of The Nudge Effect, Zahirah Variawa, Managing Director of Think Liquorice, and Rana Nawas, President of the Dubai Chapter of Ellevate, and Senior VP - Capital Markets of GE Capital Aviation Services discuss women in the workplace today, and how they are striving ahead inspite of the challenges that may be in their way. Check out the video to learn what they had to say!

