Entrepreneurs

Jabbar Internet Group's Samih Toukan On The Evolution Of The MENA Startup Ecosystem

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As an entrepreneur well-versed in the MENA startup ecosystem, Jabbar Internet Group Chairman Samih Toukan had a lot to say in our latest edition of #EntMETalks. He discussed the impacts of Maktoob's sale as integral in accelerating Souq's growth, and the indications of the Amazon-Souq acquisition as an avenue for employment for the region, and future investment opportunities. On the developments in the region's entrepreneurial scene, he comments, "We used to copy models outside [the region] and try to build something similar for our region, now we're seeing a lot of new ideas coming in. So now, I think, the future is going to see a lot of innovation." 

