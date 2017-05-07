Get All Access for $5/mo

Fadi Ghandour On Amazon's Acquisition Of Souq, And Why MENA Should Do More A veteran of the MENA ecosystem, Fadi Ghandour discusses the implications of Amazon's acquisition of Souq.com, his advice to budding entrepreneurs, and more.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

As founder and Vice Chairman of Aramex, Executive Chairman of Wamda Ventures, Managing Partner of MENA Venture Investments, as well as Founder and Chairman of Ruwwad for Development, among other various roles, Fadi Ghandour has certainly seen the growth of entrepreneurship in the Middle East. In Entrepreneur Middle East's #EntMETalks, Ghandour discusses how the variety of startups have taken new ideas to tackle and generate solutions for nascent problems, and his views on the implications of Amazon's acquisition of Souq.com for the e-commerce space, the region, and the consumer. "Put your money where your mouth is, and the region needs to put money where its mouth is," he says, on why investors should take risks on today's startups for the development of the ecosystem.

