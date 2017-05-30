'India's Education System Requires a Complete Revamp'

May 30, 2017 3 min read

The Indian It industry is hit by a ‘famine-like’ crisis following the increasing number of job cuts.

A lot of questions are being raised over government initiatives like ‘Make-in-India’ and even the education system has not been spared.

spoke toDirectorto understand how the education system in India could be tweaked to incorporate higher skill-sets and better learning modules for students in the near future.

The ongoing large scale layoffs have put a question mark on the education curriculum in India. What is your opinion?

Our education system actually requires a complete revamp. It should include hands-on skill training after middle school. Also, actual entrepreneurship sessions should be conducted after middle school so that we can sow the seeds of entrepreneurship in the minds of children.

What according to you should engineering colleges in India do to improve chances of employability of their students?

The actual gap which I see in engineering colleges is first in training and apprenticeship and second in internship in the industry. These activities are only eyewash, done for formality sake to cover the syllabus and help students fetch high marks. Besides teaching theory, practical exposure to the industry is the need of the hour.

What are the courses that should become mandatory in schools and colleges today?

Hands-on skill courses, entrepreneurship sessions and moral education are some of the courses that need to be made mandatory to bring out the best in our students.

How can educational institutions and training centres support initiatives like ‘Make-in-India’

If industry supports and opens its doors to school or college students for apprenticeship and internship, the crisis for skilled manpower can be bridged. Also incubation centers and entrepreneurship development cells in colleges can give a boost to ‘Make-in-India’ initiative.

