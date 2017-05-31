My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Wearables

These Subtle Smart Gloves Turn Sign Language Into Words

The research project comes from Taiwan's University of Science and Technology.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
These Subtle Smart Gloves Turn Sign Language Into Words
Image credit: engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

A startup that spun out of Taiwan's University of Science is working on gloves that can translate sign language gestures into text. Such a concept isn't new by any means, but the elegance of Yingmi Tech's hardware deserves some special attention.

The company was actually founded by a team looking to build a more elegant way to control objects inside virtual reality. But it transpired that the same hardware was sophisticated enough to identify the motion of the hands as well as bends in the fingers.

Compared to other sign language gloves that we've seen, Yingmi's are some of the sleekest and most elegant. The box that houses the gyroscope and batteries is pretty small, and yet each hand has enough power to run for up to eight hours at a time.

There are, however, problems, such as the complexity and size of the Chinese language compared to others. I'm told that most smartphones aren't capacious enough to hold all of the gesture data to encompass natural signed speech.

In the demonstration, a user can instead speak in broken sentences, like the phrase "You want Coffee? Milk?" rather than anything more florid. As a consequence, Yingmi is looking into building a cloud-based translation platform to lessen the burden on the local device.

There is, right now, no word on when such gloves will become commercially available, but the hope is that a pair will retail for less than $200.

Chris Velazco contributed to this report.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Wearables

These Subtle Smart Gloves Turn Sign Language Into Words

Wearables

Visa Is Testing NFC Sunglasses That Can Pay for Stuff

Wearables

These High-Tech High Heels Change Color With the Click of an App