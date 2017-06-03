I Got 99 Problems, But Leads Ain't One: Eight Tips For Generating Leads

June 3, 2017 3 min read

If you're having marketing problems, I feel bad for you, son, I got 99 problems, but leads ain't one!

The best lead generation methods work on finding unique ways to attract people who might be interested in your company's product or service in some way, shape, or form. Do this by providing so much value, humor, help, goodwill or face-to-face contact that your potential prospect will feel positive enough towards you that they are willing to part with their hard-earned dirhams, in exchange for what you have to offer.

Want a few ideas on how to generate leads? Well, here are some of them from us at Digital AdDoctor.

1. Put a video on your homepage if a picture is worth a thousand words, then a video is worth a million- having a 60-second video on your website will help to get an uplift in conversions. If possible, have members of your team in the video, as people buy from people.

2. Keep it simple The less text that you have, the greater the chance that someone will read it. When you’re designing a website, don’t try to fit everything you have on your website into that one page. Your core messaging should be simple, and speak to the needs your visitors have.

3. Keep it informative Call-to-action are like “read more” or “learn more” are quite generic. These buttons are how you encourage visitors to respond with your brand, and if the language you use doesn’t capture their interest, they won’t click further.

4. Don’t forget mobile In 2016, more people visited websites on their mobile than they did on a PC, so it would be a massive mistake to neglect over half your traffic, which you can confirm via Google Analytics. The best way to tackle this is to have a responsive website, that changes sizes based upon the device a user is browsing your website from.

5. Work on your SEO Organic SEO is when you try to rank for select keywords without paying AdWords to appear in the sponsored sections. SEO is ideal for generating leads particularly through organic web searches that consumers use every day. Good ranking in search results means higher visibility for your website, which in turn should create a steady flow of enquiries for your related products/services.

6. Work on your emails too Increase email responses by having your main call-to-action at the top of the email. If these buttons fall below the visible in a reading pane when the email opens, most people will not see it. Our recommendation is that any call-to-action should be repeated at least twice throughout the email.

7. Your signature matters Your email signature is the leading real estate for your marketing efforts, as it’s at the bottom of every email you send. Add in links to events you are hosting, this will generate a far better uplift in leads than just your website details or location directions.

8. Talk to your customers Ask your clients what events they go to, because, let’s be honest, no one knows your target market better than your customers do. Ask them what industry shows they attend and which ones they’d recommend your company go to. If you end up going, make sure to meet your customer at the show for coffee!

