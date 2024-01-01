Freya Jones

Founder and CEO, Digital AdDoctor

Freya Jones is the founder and CEO of a Dubai-based results-driven performance agency called Digital AdDoctor, which has helped start ups and larger companies grow their digital revenues. Freya absolutely loves all things search, social and content on the web.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Marketing

18 Tips To Make Your Marketing Efforts Soar In 2018

Marketing doesn't really have to be expensive or hard. Sometimes the simplest ideas are the most effective.

Growth Strategies

The How-To: Making Your Remarketing Campaign A Success

Remarketing is a digital marketing tactic that shows your business or brand online ads to people who've visited your website or used your mobile app.

Marketing

Five Ways To Spruce Up Your Startup's Digital Marketing Efforts

You are competing with millions of other marketing messages that consumers are bombarded with every day, and given that digital media is one of the most important tools for brand awareness and lead generation, you cannot afford to ignore it.

Growth Strategies

I Got 99 Problems, But Leads Ain't One: Eight Tips For Generating Leads

The best lead generation methods work on finding unique ways to attract people who might be interested in your company's product or service in some way, shape, or form.

Marketing

How To Rate Your Pay Per Click (PPC) Agency

Five ways you can evaluate your PPC agency- even if you don't have access to your campaigns.

Marketing

10 Benefits Of Outsourcing Your Digital Marketing

A performance-based marketing agency that can provide you guidance as well as implementation service and support are extremely valuable.

More Authors You Might Like