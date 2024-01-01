Freya Jones
Founder and CEO, Digital AdDoctor
Latest
18 Tips To Make Your Marketing Efforts Soar In 2018
Marketing doesn't really have to be expensive or hard. Sometimes the simplest ideas are the most effective.
The How-To: Making Your Remarketing Campaign A Success
Remarketing is a digital marketing tactic that shows your business or brand online ads to people who've visited your website or used your mobile app.
Five Ways To Spruce Up Your Startup's Digital Marketing Efforts
You are competing with millions of other marketing messages that consumers are bombarded with every day, and given that digital media is one of the most important tools for brand awareness and lead generation, you cannot afford to ignore it.
I Got 99 Problems, But Leads Ain't One: Eight Tips For Generating Leads
The best lead generation methods work on finding unique ways to attract people who might be interested in your company's product or service in some way, shape, or form.
How To Rate Your Pay Per Click (PPC) Agency
Five ways you can evaluate your PPC agency- even if you don't have access to your campaigns.
10 Benefits Of Outsourcing Your Digital Marketing
A performance-based marketing agency that can provide you guidance as well as implementation service and support are extremely valuable.