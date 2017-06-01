Here Are the Best Tech Companies for Women to Work

Google, Facebook and Twitter didn't make the cut in this new study.

June 1, 2017 3 min read

When it comes to insights about women and the tech industry, heartening statistics can be hard to come by.

Back in February, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler wrote a blog post about the workplace sexism and harassment she experienced during her employment at the embattled ride hailing company. Fowler shared that in her year on the job, the amount of women at the company engaged in engineering positions dropped from 25 percent to 6 percent.

As the investigation into the claims began, Kalanick sent out a memo to his entire staff that said 15.1 percent of Uber’s engineering, product management and scientist roles were filled by women. He also compared that figure with the technical gender breakdowns for Facebook, Google and Twitter.

here is Travis Kalanick's company wide email to Uber employees, sent Monday afternoon, regarding Fowler's claims and HR investigation. pic.twitter.com/39PYrKr6SR — ?_? (@MikeIsaac) February 20, 2017

His numbers were slightly off, according to a fact check by Mashable. Seventeen percent of Facebook’s engineering staff are women. Google’s is 19 percent, not 18, and Twitter’s is 15 percent, not 10. Struggling to clear 20 percent isn’t a great look for all the work being done at these tech giants to create an inclusive workplace. Google, who the Department of Labor has accused of systemic salary disparities, recently said that it would not give the Department of Labor data about company wages, citing time spent and expense -- 500 hours and $100,000 -- as the reason why.