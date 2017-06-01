Here Are the Best Tech Companies for Women to Work
When it comes to insights about women and the tech industry, heartening statistics can be hard to come by.
Back in February, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler wrote a blog post about the workplace sexism and harassment she experienced during her employment at the embattled ride hailing company. Fowler shared that in her year on the job, the amount of women at the company engaged in engineering positions dropped from 25 percent to 6 percent.
As the investigation into the claims began, Kalanick sent out a memo to his entire staff that said 15.1 percent of Uber’s engineering, product management and scientist roles were filled by women. He also compared that figure with the technical gender breakdowns for Facebook, Google and Twitter.
here is Travis Kalanick's company wide email to Uber employees, sent Monday afternoon, regarding Fowler's claims and HR investigation. pic.twitter.com/39PYrKr6SR— ?_? (@MikeIsaac) February 20, 2017
His numbers were slightly off, according to a fact check by Mashable. Seventeen percent of Facebook’s engineering staff are women. Google’s is 19 percent, not 18, and Twitter’s is 15 percent, not 10. Struggling to clear 20 percent isn’t a great look for all the work being done at these tech giants to create an inclusive workplace. Google, who the Department of Labor has accused of systemic salary disparities, recently said that it would not give the Department of Labor data about company wages, citing time spent and expense -- 500 hours and $100,000 -- as the reason why.
So what companies in the tech sector are doing right by their female employees?
A recent study conducted by career site Comparably explored the best opportunities for women in tech based on the anonymous ratings of the site’s users.
The top eight companies are cloud computing firm Cornerstone On Demand, Slack, Indeed, Hubspot, Zenefits, Zillow, Salesforce and Chegg.
These businesses were given an average ranking of 75 percent and higher by their female employees based on factors including compensation, leadership, team and environment.
And as for the leaders that were given top marks, these were the top 12 ranked CEOs:
- Spencer Rascoff, Zillow, 98 percent
- Stewart Butterfield, Slack, 94 percent
- Brian Halligan, Hubspot, 93 percent
- Marc Benioff, Salesforce, 91 percent
- Brad Smith, Intuit, 91 percent
- Adam Miller, Cornerstone On Demand, 87 percent
- Dan Rosenweig, Chegg, 85 percent
- Jay Fulcher, Zenefits, 85 percent
- Hisayuki Idekoba, Indeed, 84 percent
- Tim Cook, Apple, 84 percent
- Satya Nadella, Microsoft, 82 percent
- Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn, 82 percent
Apple, Microsoft and Linkedin all made the cut, while Uber, Facebook, Twitter and Google did not.
Also, you’ll notice that these people have something in common: They are all men. This group has an average age of 48.9 -- the youngest is Indeed’s Idekoba at 39 -- and 83 percent of them are white.
So while it’s great that these companies and leaders are doing the work to create equitable workplaces for their employees, this list reflects the reality that women in tech still have a long way to go.