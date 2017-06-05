My Queue

Growth Strategies

Twitter MENA's Kinda Ibrahim On Helping MENA Brands Engage Better With Audiences

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the Partnerships Director of Twitter Middle East and Northern Africa, Kinda Ibrahim encourages Twitter use among businesses, and helps content partners with monetization and reaching audiences, as well introducing Twitter solutions to MENA. 

In this latest #EntMETalks, Ibrahim discusses utilizing Twitter products such as Twitter Amplify to support publishers in monetizing content, as well as tapping to various audience in a competitive market. With the focus on videos and live video formats, she also elaborates how they equip their partners to adopt tools such as Periscope to increase engagement.

Related: Insydo Founder & CEO Tanaz Dizadji On Offering Content Marketing Services To SME's

