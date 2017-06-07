Ask Entrepreneur

Calling All Creative Entrepreneurs: Watch This Facebook Live June 15

Entrepreneur.com's network editor and producer Conrad Martin will discuss video content and multimedia entrepreneurship on the next #AskEntrepreneur Facebook Live.
Image credit: Zach Carugno
Entrepreneur Staff
Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com
1 min read

In the modern business landscape, there is at least one constant: “content is king.” Whether you’re a creative looking to market your skills or you run a business and are looking to come up with content strategies, you may have questions.

Our new video series Ask Entrepreneur is back, with staffers taking your questions.

Next Thursday, Entrepreneur.com's network editor, Conrad Martin, will lend some insights into the “ins and outs” of video content strategy and production. From freelance production companies to content generation giants, Conrad will speak from his experience and touch on other aspects of the entrepreneurship of entertainment.

Conrad will take your questions (giving a bonus behind-the-scenes peek) during the live broadcast on Thursday, June 15, at 1 p.m ET, but feel free to send a question in the form below or tweet @Entrepreneur using the hashtag #AskEntrepreneur. (Please think twice before sliding in his DMs.)

Please join us on our Facebook page on Thursday, June 15, at 1 p.m.

