Conrad Martin

Conrad Martin

Entrepreneur Staff
Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com
Conrad Martin is the Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com. His areas of focus include native and editorial video, live events, and content distribution.

More From Conrad Martin

This Week in Weed: Marlboro Ready to Buy Marijuana?!

Michigan ends prohibition, big tobacco eyes the bud game, and counterfeit carts hit the black market.
2 min read
This Week in Weed: South Korea Legalizes Medical Pot!

South Korea 'goes green', Massachusetts spends on weed, and Vegas projects cannabis lounges!
2 min read
This Week in Weed: Americans Vote on Cannabis!

Americans make big weed decisions in midterm elections, Jeff Sessions is out and cannabis stocks rise, and can cartels keep up?
2 min read
This Week in Weed: You Can Get High At This Airport!

A major airline allows smoking on premises, the world's largest dispensary opens, and Coca Cola thinks again!
2 min read
This Week in Weed: Mr. Wonderful Passes on Grass!

Kevin O'Leary 'can't' with cannabis, Mexico goes to Canada for weed, and a statistic that you could have predicted...
2 min read
This Week in Weed: O, Cannabis!

Canada legalizes Cannabis -- then it almost sells out of it.
2 min read
This Week in Weed: Cali Cannabis Cup Cancelled!

High Times postpones it's annual fest, Walmart may see green and blue, and Canada is getting Lyfted
2 min read
This Week in Weed: LAX Allowing Carry-On Cannabis :)

Los Angeles International lets you pack your stash, PepsiCo passes on cannabis, and a cheerleader bribes classmates with edibles.
2 min read
This Week in Weed: Canada 'Okays' Public Smoking!

Ontario loosens up consumption laws, a lobster pound is in hot water, and pro-pot political candidates.
2 min read
This Week in Weed: Coca Cola Considers Cannabis!

Coca-Cola considers entering Cannabis, the NYPD is still making arrests, and South Africa makes history
2 min read
This Week in Weed: Elon Musk Smokes Pot!

Elon lights up, a big win in Connecticut, and a badass budtender.
2 min read
This Week in Weed (September 3-7)

Companies partner for lab-grown THC, doctors warn against breastfeeding, and Oregon lowers medical limits.
2 min read
This Week in Weed (August 27-31)

South Koreans can't get high, Denver issues a new license, and "budtenders" unionize
2 min read
Video: This Week in Weed (August 20-24)

The Feds grow more weed, Wells Fargo says no-go to cannabis-friendly politician, and where to find the cheapest weed in the country!
2 min read
Video: This Week in Weed (August 13-17)

Lyft Offers Credits For Sober Drivers, and a Dispensary in Hot Water for Prices too Low?!
2 min read
