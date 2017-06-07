6 Under-16 Teenpreneurs of India

The competition in entrepreneurship is at an all-time high in this fast-pace digital age

June 7, 2017 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

They say start early to finish strong. But how much early can it be? India’s tech generation has proved that if you can realize your skills and potential, you can start as early as 12 years of age to ideate and create something new on your own.

A bunch of unstoppable teen entrepreneurs or teenpreneurs as the world calls them, are bubbling with contagious energy to brandish their talents and boldly establish them in the world. They could identify their knacks at a tender age, when the general tendency is to follow the herd, and have full faith on the uniqueness of their ideas.

The competition in entrepreneurship is at an all-time high in this fast-pace digital age. Idea execution, nonetheless, has become easy with the drastic change in the digital industry. We find a number of lucrative ideas surfacing in the form of start-ups almost everyday.

The easy way forward for young entrepreneurs is to have an eccentric idea, work on it extensively and launch it at the right time. Entrepreneur India has compiled a list of #6 teenage entrepreneurs under the age of 16 who have created a footprint in the tech industry.

Shravan (17) and Sanjay Kumaran (16)

“We love working with new technology,” Sanjay Kumaran told Entrepreneur India.

“We are constantly brainstorming about the future of tech. We start chasing after anything and everything interesting that lie on our way,” he said.

The duo has been identified as the youngest Mobile Application Developers in India and is counted among the youngest entrepreneurs in the world. Chennai-based Shravan and Sanjay Kumaran run an online venture called Go Dimensions, where they harness their tech skills to produce website and mobile application platforms.

They have been creating apps for Android and iOS applications, besides developing hardware devices from the age of 10 and 12.

Talking about their future plans, the brothers said, “We have similar interests and want to pursue a computer science degree to make our company a top product developing firm.”

Avirat Purohit (15)

Class X student Avirat Purohit is on his way to create an e-commerce portal where you’ll get school stationeries, including uniforms and textbooks, online. Avirat aims to tie up with schools across the country to build a digital ‘schoolware’ resort. The platform will source products directly from the manufacturer and sell it through the online platform.

Ishan Varshney (16)

Identifying the urgency to reach out or call the closed ones in case of any emergency, Ishaan Varshney has invented a mobile app, known as Reachex. It sends SOS alerts through text messages to selected contacts at the time of emergency.

If a mobile user (with Reachex app installed) meets with an accident, the mobile phone in his pocket will send out SOS text messages to pre-selected contacts.

The Class XI boy, Ishaan once said he was working on developing his app to even help the senior citizens. Ishaan is in the talks with ambulance service providers and hospitals to build a high-level network with people in distress.

Mihir Menda (16)

Twelfth-grader Mihir Menda runs a venture called ‘UrbanUp’, which aims to provide low cost homes in a clean and green community to the urban poor.

In a chat with Entrepreneur India, Menda said social entrepreneurship as a subject must be made a part of the school curriculum.

Moved by the helplessness of economically weaker sections, Menda started the company as a social enterprise.

The company has received impact funding from the who’s who of the business world like Cyrus Mistry (Tata/Shapoorji Pallonji) and Rahul Mehrotra of pro bono services.

Avi Devyani (13) and Nakshh Kohli (12)

Avi Dayani and Nakshh Kohli are working on an out-of-the-box idea. They are developing an app to help out those living alone in the urban localities.

Shanny will help you connect with your neighbours who are willing to spend time with you. It’s more like a community initiative with some money earning opportunity. The app will be launched soon.

Hriday Dhand (13)

A seventh-standard student, Hriday Dhand, conceived a lucrative yet pretty accommodative idea at a time when all of his vegan family members were diagnosed with low protein levels in blood. After a lot of research on the reasons, Hriday designed a product, which is yet to be lab-tested for assessing nutritional values.

Hriday has reportedly discussed his business plans with Marico Group chairman Harsh Mariwala.