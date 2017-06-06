My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sleep

Want a Jumpstart? Get 30 Minutes More Sleep, Says New Study.

You don't have to make a huge adjustment to your schedule to reap the benefits of more shut-eye.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Want a Jumpstart? Get 30 Minutes More Sleep, Says New Study.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

If you have found yourself dragging during the day, the solution probably seems simple -- just get more rest. Of course, we all have busy schedules, and changing up a routine can sometimes feel like more trouble than it's worth. But according to a new study, you need less than one additional hour of sleep per night to jumpstart your overall functionality at work.

Researchers at the University of California San Francisco Human Performance Center tested whether the reaction time of professional baseball players in the MLB would improve if they got more sleep.

Related: This Is the Night That People Have the Most Trouble Sleeping

Over the course of a four-week training camp, 17 players got two nights of their regular amount of sleep. Then the members of that group were randomly selected to have either five nights of extended sleep or five nights of their habitual amount of sleep.

The players in the first group went from getting 6.3 hours a night to 6.9 hours. Even though it may not seem like 36 minutes would make that much of a difference, it had some significant positive effects. The researchers found that the players’ daytime sleepiness, fatigue and tension decreased by more than one-third with the longer duration of sleep.

Related: 11 Unexpected Things That Are Stealing Your Sleep

More specifically, when those more rested players took a cognitive processing speed test, they reacted 122 milliseconds faster -- an improvement of 13 percent. They were also tested on their ability to pay attention when faced with distracting elements. The players who got the sleep extension responded 66 milliseconds faster than with their normal amount of sleep.

Baseball players have to carefully monitor balls moving at more than 90 miles per hour. Whether you’re working in an office or pitching an investor, you have to make sure you don’t misspell an email to a client or draw a blank on the answer to a question about your company. Give this sleep extension thing a shot -- the results might surprise you.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sleep

Priming Your Brain for Success Through Sleep

6 Sleep Habits and Early Morning Rituals of World Cup Champion Alex Morgan

Sleep

9 Sleep and Health Myths You Should Stop Believing