My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cyber Security

Why is Cyber Insurance a Necessity in Today's Web World?

"Even if cyber insurance is not popular now, all it needs is awareness and then there will be a market for this"
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why is Cyber Insurance a Necessity in Today's Web World?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The rising threat to cyber security, with attacks like WannaCry increasing in number, along with the higher dependency on the web, has brought about the need for another arm in the insurance sector– cyber insurance. The idea to get your online business or data insured has so far been an alien concept to many in India. There are many insurance companies here that offer packages related to cyber insurance, but the idea still hasn’t taken off.

Indian Market Needs Awareness

Overseas insurance companies have been offering cyber insurance keeping in mind the advent of tech companies. But in India, it’s a different scenario. “It’s a relatively new concept, especially in markets here. Abroad, it has been present for three-four years now. But as more and more transactions happen online, especially financial, incidents of cyber fraud are also increasing. Cyber terrorism is also a new threat, people are extorting others online, threatening them that their data will be destroyed if they don’t pay ransom,” said KG Krishnamoorthy Rao, the MD and CEO of Future Generali India Insurance, adding, “Even if cyber insurance is not popular now, all it needs is awareness and then there will be a market for this.”

His company is awaiting approvals to launch their cyber insurance package for the public.

Other market leaders, too agree, that awareness is key to this issue. “Most companies haven’t taken up this policy so far. It’s critical that when someone is transacting online, their information is not leaked or misused. It’s mostly the banking sector or payment wallets that urgently need cyber insurance. While the loss due to a cyber attack cannot be avoided, it can definitely be compensated,” said Shuporna Chakrabarty from AVP-IndiaFirst Life Insurance.

Cyber Insurance Coverage

Cyber insurance provides for a number of safety nets for an online business. Rao talked about some of the damages that are covered within cyber insurance. “Economic loss suffered by a client because of a cyber attack is eligible for insurance and the insurance company is liable to make up for the loss. Even the transmission of data because of an e-threat, where the data is destroyed, is covered by the policy. Another important factor is when the data is lost. The expenses to restore the data are covered by the insurance agent,” added Rao.

Challenges

While there are not many challenges in dealing with cyber insurance, Rao said expert intervention was required while handling these cases. “When a client claims a loss or damage, we need a cyber security expert to verify it. These damages are not easy to determine and it takes a longer time,” said Rao.

The problem so far exists in the fact that in India people still don’t know that they can claim this. “In India, we haven’t yet evolved to a point that we can sue a company saying that my information is leaked,” said Chakrabarty.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cyber Security

Investing in Cybersecurity is No More an Option for Businesses. Here's Why

Cyber Security

Why is Cyber Insurance a Necessity in Today's Web World?

News and Trends

Here's Why Companies Can't Dismiss the Rising Need for Cyber Security