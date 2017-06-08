My Queue

Growth Strategies

Enterprise Expansion's On The Agenda For Sprii.com Founder Sarah Jones

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After launching online marketplace Mini Exchange in 2014, and rebranding it as Sprii.com, a curated e-commerce platform for women, founder and CEO Sarah Jones is certainly ready to take her venture onwards to its next stage of growth. In this new episode of #EntMETalks, Jones discuses being ready to scale ahead, raising funds, and what's next for Sprii.

To investors, Jones asserts they're worth keeping an eye on as they continue to work towards building their product. Jones also notes that the ecosystem since then has grown- from days of not having enough seed capital, to a more opportune time wherein exits and more VCs are present in the ecosystem. Jones adds, "This region is still undercapitalized. There is stil a lot of interest for VCs, institutional investments, and angel investors to bring money from outside the region, into the region. There's a huge area of growth to happen in this region."

