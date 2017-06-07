Billionaire Buds Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Even Like to Test Out Mattresses Together

These two always manage to have fun.

Here’s a bond that stands the test of time: the 25-year-long friendship of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.

From playing bridge to riding in golf carts, the billionaires always manage to have a good time together. In fact, they even make furniture shopping look fun.

During the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in May, Gates and Buffett took a short break from the busyness to stop by Berkshire’s Nebraska Furniture Mart. Buffett gave Gates a tour of the furniture megastore, and the buddies even “tried out some lounge chairs, played with remote-controlled mattresses and somehow managed to get lost,” Gates shared in a blog post.

In a video Gates posted online, the pals are seen testing out some plush mattresses, chatting about leadership and careers and doing a lot of joking around. "My real vocational goal was to be a mattress tester," Buffett tells Gates. "I never got that, but they did name a mattress after me. The Warren."

The buddies then head over the Warren to test it out. "I think this is better than the mattress I sleep on at home," Gates says.