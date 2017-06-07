My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Friendship

Billionaire Buds Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Even Like to Test Out Mattresses Together

These two always manage to have fun.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

Here’s a bond that stands the test of time: the 25-year-long friendship of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.

From playing bridge to riding in golf carts, the billionaires always manage to have a good time together. In fact, they even make furniture shopping look fun.

Related: Warren Buffett and Bill Gates's Top Secret to Success

During the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in May, Gates and Buffett took a short break from the busyness to stop by Berkshire’s Nebraska Furniture Mart. Buffett gave Gates a tour of the furniture megastore, and the buddies even “tried out some lounge chairs, played with remote-controlled mattresses and somehow managed to get lost,” Gates shared in a blog post.

In a video Gates posted online, the pals are seen testing out some plush mattresses, chatting about leadership and careers and doing a lot of joking around. "My real vocational goal was to be a mattress tester," Buffett tells Gates. "I never got that, but they did name a mattress after me. The Warren."

Related: 8 Times Billionaires Were Selfie Stars

The buddies then head over the Warren to test it out. "I think this is better than the mattress I sleep on at home," Gates says.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Friendship

Billionaire Buds Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Even Like to Test Out Mattresses Together

Friendship

The Many Ways Recommending Your Best Friend to Your Employer Can Backfire

Friendship

10 Ways Even Introverts Can Make Friends at Work