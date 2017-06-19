The Power of Pain to Transform You Into Your Best Self

June 19, 2017 2 min read

He was the NFL's official "Mr. Irrelevant" the season he got drafted. He played for five years and faced injury after injury. While getting through surgeries and pain, he got addicted to pain meds. But once he got clean and retired from playing football, David Vobora knew he was just getting started.

If you’re a fan of Ellen, you saw him on the show the day after I was originally on. He was sitting next to a quadruple amputee army veteran and they were telling Ellen about how awesome life is. Pretty amazing considering neither one of them has had an easy one.

But that’s one thing I immediately loved about David when I met him. He’s not afraid of pain. He knows it’s one of his greatest teachers. And he also knows it doesn’t have to control him.

When he had the inspiration to start training injured veterans at his elite fitness gym, he didn’t know how to do it.

What he did know is that there are possibilities for everyone to live a healthy, happy life, and he wanted to support that effort in the best way he knew how.

What he has created since is extraordinary, and I was so inspired talking to David and learning from his perspective.

This is a powerful conversation I’ve been really excited to share with you in Episode 491.

