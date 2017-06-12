My Queue

Startups

YallaParking Co-founder Craig McDonald On Becoming The Region's Go-To Parking Platform

Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Started with the purpose of solving parking problems in the city of Dubai, co-founder and CEO Craig McDonald, along with co-founder Harrison Jones, launched YallaParking in the UAE. The service allows you to rent out someone's car space on-demand, or earn from renting out your space to a fellow user.

Having recently secured an angel investment of AED375,000 (US$102,000) from an Emirati angel investor in Abu Dhabi, which they've set aside for tech development and growing their team, McDonald discusses the investment round and the process of finding an investor in this episode of #EntMETalks.

McDonald elaborates on their service's USP, on using MENA platform MAGNiTT to gain brand awareness, their overall end goal for the startup, and offers advice to fellow entrepreneurs.

Related: Enterprise Expansion's On The Agenda For Sprii.com Founder Sarah Jones

