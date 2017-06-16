My Queue

Technology

Bose SoundLink Revolve And Revolve+ Look As Good As They Sound

Bose SoundLink Revolve And Revolve+ Look As Good As They Sound
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
Columnist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bose gives you all-around sound with the new SoundLink Revolve and SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speakers, which combine omni-directional sound and acoustic design to evenly stream music.The device has a cylindrical shape with no front or back, which eliminates the need to point the speaker in a particular direction. Thanks to an efficient transducer and a new, patented acoustic deflector, sound radiates uniformly in every direction.

Both Revolve models are rated IPX4 to repel water, making them ideal for use outdoors. Revolve is 6-inch high and 3¼-inch deep, weighs a mere 1.5 pounds, and provides up to 12 hours of battery life. Revolve+ is slightly bigger for greater performance at 7¼-inch high and 4-inch deep, 2 pounds, and renders up to 16-hours of playtime. Both feature plain language voice prompts for setup, an integrated microphone for use with speaker phone, Siri and Google Assistant, and pairing through NFC.

The free Bose Connect app allows you to sync two SoundLink speakers -any combination of models- and also features a new Party Mode that lets you play the same music on both simultaneously. SoundLink Revolve and SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speakers can be mounted on a stand and come in two sophisticated colors -Triple Black and Lux Gray- ensuring that they look as good as they sound. 

