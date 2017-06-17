My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

FinTech

Can't Afford a Credit Card? These Start-ups will Bail you Out

The concept of buy now, pay later is picking up with Indian start-ups
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Can't Afford a Credit Card? These Start-ups will Bail you Out
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A cashless economy, the rise of digital money yet an increasing demand for credit. All of this has led to the rise of the digital credit start-ups that let you buy now but pay later. With the promises of letting you have a hassle-free transaction and the ability to buy what you want, regardless of the fact that you might not have cash on you; these start-ups are targeting the consumer segment of India that does not have access to a credit card.

Determining credit worthiness through social media

One of the biggest problems while getting a loan is the amount of paperwork involved in it and the number of times you have to visit the bank and even then, you might end up not securing the loan. Doing away with all the hassles, these start-ups base your credit worthiness through digital checkpoints. “It’s a longish process at the bank, which is why the credit card penetration is so low in the country. We have a propitiatory algorithm that assesses credit worthiness using alternate data. All of this is done in real time with minimum or no customer involvement. It’s a less pervasive model,” said Akshat Saxena, co-founder of ePayLater.

Enabling Financial Inclusion

The startup ePayLater recently tied up with IRCTC giving users the option to buy a train ticket immediately without having to worry about whether they have enough balance in their account at the said moment to pay for it. “It’s a fairly innovative way of making payments. The user can just sign up once and then we access their credit worthiness in real time and let them buy the ticket. This actually enables financial inclusion.

Tapping the 100 million people segment

While there are a large number of people who are denied loans or don’t have access to credit cards, there’s another segment that almost always needs instant cash but has no access – college students. Targeting the age group of 18-26, Slicepay makes way for micro credit use cases. “There are over 100 million people between the age group of 18-26 who don’t have credit cards. These are mainly students who need small ticket loans and banks don’t have the cost structure to include the same. Taking the whole process digital, we offer them the ability to buy a smartphone or laptop with convenience. The average credit loan is 15,000,” said Rajan Bajaj, co-founder of Slicepay.

Are we headed towards a debt crisis?

Considering there are also people who could make use of this facility for the wrong reasons, will it lead to a debt crisis? “First, the credit taken by these people are for small numbers. Secondly, the analysis we do is pretty secure. We are prudent in a way that we are very cautious of lending. Let’s say we have 100 customers per month, we refuse 40 of them because of their low evaluation scores. We are also educating them about cibil scores. We have campus ambassadors who can also do physical verification The AI and ML-based process raises red flags if there is an error and the person is denied the loan automatically, leaving no room for faults,” said Bajaj. At Slicepay, they do 1500 loans per day.

Saxena from epaylater agrees to say, “A credit card is an unsecured product because there’s no collateral involved. A house loan or car loan is still secure because there’s an asset involved. However, ours can be the most secure product because of the algorithmic analysis we do for the credit assessment. Everyone is on social media now and the assessment done through the digital data is always accurate. The number of people we give loans to per month is definitely a double digit percentage.”

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

FinTech

Why This Entrepreneur Has a Deep Faith in India's Consumer Lending Space

FinTech

How the Resolve to Solve Cash Crunch in the Economy Led to the Birth of this Start-up

FinTech

Here is Why the Aadhaar Verdict Left Fintech Companies in Ripples