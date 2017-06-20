Fashion

'Diversity in Design is Our Forte'

'Our Aim is to Create Seasoned Professionals'
'Diversity in Design is Our Forte'
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur India
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The rapidly transforming fashion and designing industry in India with its complex creativity is intriguing students to try out new opportunities.

The increasing popularity of the sector promises an exposure beyond expectations to the students here.

While government-aided institutions have already established its dominance in grooming the industry professionals, private institutions are giving them a tough competition.

An institution that has set itself a target of providing world-class experience to its students, is seeking ways to work in collaboration with the government of India in taking creative designing to a whole new level.

In an informal chat with the Entrepreneur India, Nandita Abraham, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pearl Academy, elucidated how designing is evolving in India and how the industry is growing in leaps and bounds.

Abraham cherishes her long relationship with the academy. “It’s been a 16-year journey with Pearl now,” she recalls.  The passion for fashion brought Abraham close to the institute and now she is one of the pioneers in the industry.

Creative Designing is Tomorrow’s Industry

“Our goal is to produce professionals in creative designing, which is tomorrow’s industry,” said Abraham to Entrepreneur India.

“One of the reasons why Pearl is one among the top colleges in designing is the in-depth research work that our team is doing to learn about the future trends and market opportunities,” she said.

“Our research revealed that the industry is growing at the rate 20-25 per cent every year. We at Pearl Academy closely assess the needs of the sector and also what customers are expecting from it, before deciding on new courses in our institute,” she said.  

The academy has recently introduced a range of new courses, including mass communication and creative business. It is also exploring the opportunities in sports management, which has a lot of demand, Abraham said.

Pearl Academy is globally run by Deepak Seth and other stakeholders of Pearl Global.

'Our Aim is to Create Seasoned Professionals'

The idea is not to promote western culture among students, she said. We aim to provide students an exposure to different parts of the world, she pointed out. It will help them progress in their fields, she added.

“Our attempt is to make every student a seasoned professional,” she stressed.

Abraham emphasized that every student should come out of their comfort zone, take a look at the world and how other professionals work on their ideas and then come back to start on their own.  

“We are About Providing Accessibility to Students”

Government-aided institutes are providing students the same exposure in a comparatively lower fees structure. When Abraham was asked about the hefty fees that Pearl Academy charges, she said, “We are providing accessibility to students. We would love to be less-expensive, but the blended learning we provide, is the best in the world.”

“Government-aided colleges in India like NIFT and NID are really good. In my view, I think it’s important to co-exist. Instead of working in own pockets, we should work together as the nation will profit in the broader perspective. There are opportunities galore in India. I am sure India is going to produce the best creative professional in this field,” she added.

(Interview by Aashika Jain)

