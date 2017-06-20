How to Use Blogging To Build Social Media Marketing Strategy

Once you set your goal, the next thing you should concentrate on is finalizing your weekly content plan

For every business to grow, it is important to be recognized. There are various methods that can be used for getting the necessary recognition. However, the most important aspect here is the effectiveness and results these methods bring in. It does not matter which type of marketing you choose, but I can tell you, content holds the key importance that is used for the marketing.

Social media has become one of the best forms of online marketing. When this is combined with the right kind of content, the results are not just good, but they even target the right audience. In this article, you will get to know, how blog posts can be used at every stage of your funnel method for marketing so that you can create the content for social media.

Create a Good Starting Point

For those who are trying to understand what would make a good point to start from, here are a few suggestions and tips…

Let us say you plan to start an e-course, then instead of launching the course first, why don’t you consider shifting the focus. You can consider aiming for pre - orders. Once you reach a particular target, you can consider launching your course.

Similarly, if you plan to open a fast food joint or any eatery, then you can focus on ensuring how your target for the first quarter is met. This can be done by ensuring relevant amount of reservations that can help you achieve your goal.

Alternately, if you plan to enhance the subscribers for your weekly email list, then focus on enhancing your target at the beginning of every week. This will motivate you to keep on working on the numbers every week.

Creating the Funnel Method with the Help of At Least a Few Blogs

Once you set your goal, the next thing you should concentrate on is finalizing your weekly content plan. When you upload content at a regular interval, you are focusing on spreading the word. You can ensure that your blog is focused on every stage of the funnel method. It has to be one, which can create a good conversion, trust, as well as awareness in the readers mind.

You have to ensure that your blog posts create the necessary impact of the stage you are on. It has to be rich with information as well as effective for SEO purposes. You can create content in the areas like case studies, market research, opinions for data analysis etc.

Marketing Collateral Through Repurpose Blog Posts which are Already Published

After you have gone ahead and published your blog posts, you can then go ahead and create a marketing collateral by using the blog posts. You can divide your posts with the help of smaller chunks of the post. To help support the content, you can also add the relevant video, graphics and various other ways that can help enhance the repurposed blog posts.

These posts can then be posted across various social media platforms such as Twitter, Linkedln, Instagram, Facebook, and various other mediums.

Importance of the Right Content Throughout the Process

The whole idea of using the funnel method for your content strategy while you are using any social media platform is to ensure that the audience you wish to target gets attracted to the content you have published.

Throughout the entire customer journey, you need to ensure that the content is relevant to all the different stages. At the first level, build your trust and acceptability towards your readers. At different points of time you may have to adjust or tweak your content as per the taste and requirement of your readers. The more it is focused on your customers and products, the merrier it is for you since it shows the knowledge you have.

The richness of the content and the right social media platform determines the kind of people you will attract. Social media has become one of the most effective forms of online marketing. When you use this form in the correct way, you are actually making it easier for you and your company to target the right customers.

Using your published blogs and refurbishing properly, you are not just saving money but also even spreading the right word and knowledge across. Today content is what actually drives potential customers to a website or business; this is why you have to make it a point to use it well.