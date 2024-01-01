Subhasis Chatterjee
Owner, ConnectIndia
Subhasis Chatterjee is a Web Journalist, a Content Architect & a Content Analyst from Kolkata, India with an experience legacy of more than 23 years. His core competency lies in the areas of Personal Branding, Digital Marketing, Social Media Propagation, Reputation Management & Entrepreneurship Skill Development.
His company ConnectIndia is a professional content creation and digital marketing service providing company. Apart from different IT services, the company runs three unique online courses like Content writing, Web Journalism & Digital Marketing. ConnectIndia also runs a good number of live workshops on different career oriented courses pan India.
