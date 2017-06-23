My Queue

Smart watches

CITIZEN Bluetooth Watch Blends Classic Analog Style With Technology

CITIZEN Bluetooth Watch Blends Classic Analog Style With Technology
Image credit: CITIZEN
CITIZEN Bluetooth Watch
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The CITIZEN Bluetooth Watch combines the classic style of an analog watch with technology. Download the official CITIZEN app on your Android or iOS smartphone to pair it with the Bluetooth Watch, and enjoy a range of smartwatch features. Once paired, you can get call, message and alarm notifications on your wrist.

The CITIZEN Bluetooth Watch also features Eco-Drive technology, which generates power from any light source- artificial, natural and even dim light. Consequently, there’s no need to charge the accessory with a cable. CITIZEN’s proprietary light-powered technology stores surplus power in a rechargeable cell. On a single full charge the watch can run for up to six months in total darkness. Once you do a full charge, it will keep running for up to four years- how’s that for staying connected!

