Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Being successful in business has historically been tied to one's ability to market themselves. For many folks, but certainly not all, this means dressing nice — e.g., button-down shirts, slacks, pantsuits, and of course, dress shoes. Stylish, leather dress shoes can make an outfit but can also leave your feet tired and sore, especially when traveling for business and spending long days out of the house bouncing from meeting to meeting.

Taking an upscale approach to dress shoes with a focus on comfort without sacrificing style, Amberjack is changing the game. Brought to the market by professionals who formerly worked with major names like Cole Haan, Allen Edmonds, and even Adidas, these shoes toe the line of extreme comfort and head-turning flare.

Built with sneaker-like technology by artisans and leather from a world-class, ISO-certified sustainable tannery, these are the shoes that busy entrepreneurs and CEOs are raving about. Amberjack shoes have been a hot commodity from the jump — the line launched with a 10,000-person waiting list.

Amberjack shoes have been featured in major publications such as Forbes, Yahoo!, and Business Insider. With awards from Men's Health (#1 most innovative dress sneaker), Rolling Stone (#1 best overall dress shoe), and GQ (world's most advanced dress shoes), Amberjack shoes are also rated an astonishing 4.78/5 stars from over 1,600 reviews on Judge.me.

Here's a breakdown of how the shoes are designed for premium style and comfort:

Style:

Shoes are made with premium A-grade, full-grain leather sourced from American steer or water-repellent Italian suede.

Each pair is vertically integrated with A-Grade leather from hides of American steer from an artisanal tannery for an extra high-quality look and a long-lasting build available for a lower price than similar materials.

Amberjack dress shoes come in a variety of leather and suede colorways, so you can find a pair for any occasion, no matter how casual or formal.

Comfort:

The dual-density outsole uses Amberjack's proprietary athletic technology to create the flexibility of a sports shoe in the front with the support and sturdiness of a hiking boot in the back.

Heat-activated insoles with added arch support for all-day wear.

Amberjack dress shoes' super soft sheepskin lining is perforated for airflow.

Check out a range of designs available in eight vibrant colorways to discover which set of Amberjack dress shoes will look best on you. Coming from a fair-wage factory — and in plastic-free packaging through a 100-percent carbon-neutral shipping system — your new pair will arrive in a morally and environmentally sustainable fashion.

Put your best foot forward and check out a pair of Amberjack dress shoes today.