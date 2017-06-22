Mobile App Myths: Do You Still Believe Them?

Gone is the time when business incubators undergo the mind process, whether to have an app for the business or not.

Any business or any industry, what you need for growth is no more a secret. The mobile app is the current success quotient and the future necessity for any business. The Ubiquitous use of a mobile device by people and their increasing love towards e-commerce and m-commerce has led the business tycoons at a stage where incorporating one for the business is fundamental.

When talking in terms of revenue figures, the mobile app development agency is expected to reach the bar of $189 billion by the year 2020. The revenue figures were 69.7 billion in the year 2015. You can observe yourself the prediction of hype is quite massive. Gone is the time when business incubators undergo the mind process, whether to have an app for the business or not.

The question today is what type of app would benefit the business more or how can UI and UX of the app be improved or what would be the app marketing strategy or the next level update. All these clearly signify the app is totally apt. Well, even with an app, what hinder the business growth is a mobile app myth. These myths are old school, but people still tend to believe them and create a roadblock for making their own business lucid and lucrative. Let’s peep into some of them and scrutinize, do you still believe them?

1) Users and customers are synonyms

The user can be any X person using your app for any purpose, it can be for searching any data or it can be for mere entertainment or any experiment or any hobby or just for passing their free time. When the users are willing to pay for your app that’s the time when they are actually converted into customers. The process of turning from users to customers is quite time-consuming. An average app loses 77% of its daily active users within the initial 3 days after installation and 90% goes within one month. Now the rest 10% are the actual customers of your app.

2) Good app don’t need marketing

Really? You believe this? If yes, then you are the biggest zounderkite. However impressive and cutting edge your mobile app idea is, it's not going to come to people’s sight until you make efforts to make it visible. To turn your efforts into revenue, there are two download types:

Organic downloads: You submit your app to the app store, promote it on social platforms and digital space you deem fit and if you start getting traffic, which is then converted into customers, blimey you have a successful app with organic downloads.

Inorganic downloads: For escalating app download figures, you need to give ads then its inorganic downloads. ROI of such downloads will be comparatively low.

3) Users have stopped downloading apps

Talks are all around the town that app economy is on the rise, but download numbers of the users are in a fall. Last year, app downloads crossed 90 billion on both IOS and Google play store. This signifies an annual growth rate of 15% and in terms of revenue 13 billion or even higher than that. 12 billion apps were downloaded past year, which means on an average 6 apps per month. That business who fall for this myth will retard their brand on an early stage. The truth is app market is still in the boom and so should your business with it.

4) Mobile apps empties your pocket

The costing of mobile apps depends on the number of features you integrate therein. Business incubators don’t really research on what they actually want their app to do and paying for the functions which they don’t really need making the mobile app development process exactly opposite of what is called pocket-friendly. The truth is app development is not expensive, lack of knowledge and research of the market makes it more expensive.

5) Mobile app needs the internet

Well, duh, of course, they don’t. You are the decider of how's your app going to work. Apps can function offline too by making the data sync at the backend once the user is connected to the network.

6) Bots are the future not the app

Each and every prediction list of the current year mentioned about the upcoming trends of bots. A massive rumor was spread all across that apps are going to the graveyard and bots are the new ruler. Well, all rumor though, the truth is that apps were there, they are there and of course, they are going to be there. No second thoughts about it. A single consumer makes use of the 35 apps on a monthly basis. The time users indulge in apps have grown with the fast pace over previous years and bots taking them over all together is mere porkies.