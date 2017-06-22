These Indian Celebrities Reached Near Bankruptcy and were Rescued

Most of them turned to a certain Bhai to help them out financially

A shocker was served for tennis fans recently, as news broke about six time major singles champion Boris Becker going bankrupt. The tennis legend apparently owed huge amounts of money to private banks and the courts declared that he doesn’t have the credibility to pay the loan. And this again brings about the topic of how success often gets to a celebrity’s head. With no control on his/her finances, the banks come knocking and soon, a statement declaring bankruptcy is released.

Entrepreneur India takes a look at the famous Indian celebrities who almost lost all their fortune once.

Amitabh Bachchan

The superstar of Indian cinema, synonymous with most successful films in Bollywood, was once broke. In 2000, when there were new age stars cropping up on the silver screen, Bachchan found himself short of funds. Struggling to find the right movies and with a notice issued by tax authorities to take over his house. The financial disaster came about because of Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited which was launched to produce films and manage events. Bachchan had even mortgaged his bungalow Prateeksha to Sahara India Finance.

Shah Rukh Khan

Well, this one did come as a shocker. And if most reports are to be believed, SRK lost it all with Ra.One’s failure. Touted to be his dream venture, Ra.One did miserably at the box office leaving the star with almost nothing. King Khan is reported to have even signed blank cheques during the production of this film. But all’s good at Mannat now, for the actor bounced back with other hits.

Jackie Shroff

The recession of 2008 also hit Jackie Shroff who was already falling short of film offers. The actor had apparently reached a financial low and even reached out to producer Sajid Nadiadwala for a loan. However, due to non-repayment of the loan he faced court charges from the producer. At this point, actor Salman Khan came to his rescue and helped him out financially. Shroff is also reported to have sold his real estate properties to deal with the financial crisis.

Preity Zinta

The Kya Kehna actress, who was once touted to be the next big thing in Bollywood, had found herself without film offers at one point. Her comeback film along with her production debut Ishkq in Paris tanked in the box office and left her in debt. News reports suggest that even the crew of the film had not been paid. Once again, the charitable Salman Khan, who had also been her co-star in a few films, helped her out.

Govinda

The Bollywood star too was a victim of changing times in Bollywood and eventually was in a lot of debt. But the actor saw his way out with the help of his partner, Salman Khan. By bringing him on board the film Partner, Khan tried to change Govinda’s fate. The actor is even reported to have said that he didn’t have enough cash to pay for a ride in a rickshaw.