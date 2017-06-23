Cute Pictures of Dogs Our Readers Brought to Work

June 23 is Take Your Dog to Work Day.

June 23, 2017 2 min read

June 23 is Take Your Dog to Work Day. Sadly, Entrepreneur's New York office did not have a visit from a furry friend.

Our special projects editor, Andrea Huspeni, has two pooches, but they're too heavy to bring on the subway. Just look how sad Milo was that he couldn't come.

Andrea Huspeni

However, we're still celebrating Take Your Dog to Work Day by living vicariously through our readers. Here are some pictures from them we pulled from our Twitter and Facebook accounts.

This is our pooch, Molly. She's the resident pup at @TankPR. Dogs at work FTW ? pic.twitter.com/8Czz42HoJ2 — Nik Hewitt (@nikhewitt) June 22, 2017

Marley is always at work with us! pic.twitter.com/qko2JWTClo — Justin Stamper (@justinstamper) June 22, 2017

Here's my 12-year old shih tzu, Riley. He's greeting you from our office where all of the magical writing happens! #TakeYourDogToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/rvohxzDnez — Wendi Weiner (@writing_guru) June 22, 2017

"Ma'am, I'm doing everything I can." pic.twitter.com/I2JUZ4wLLl — Kayla Glanville ? (@kaylaglanville) June 23, 2017

Here we are! Cooper (our CFO - Chief Furry Officer) is making sure we stay on budget #BringYourDogToWorkDay @Entrepreneur pic.twitter.com/2OPaBHXobO — Becky Livingston (@BM_Livingston) June 23, 2017

We're pretty sure Milo and Lola will get over it.

