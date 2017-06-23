My Queue

Dogs

Cute Pictures of Dogs Our Readers Brought to Work

June 23 is Take Your Dog to Work Day.
Image credit: Frederic J. Brown | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

June 23 is Take Your Dog to Work Day. Sadly, Entrepreneur's New York office did not have a visit from a furry friend. 

Our special projects editor, Andrea Huspeni, has two pooches, but they're too heavy to bring on the subway. Just look how sad Milo was that he couldn't come.

Andrea Huspeni

However, we're still celebrating Take Your Dog to Work Day by living vicariously through our readers. Here are some pictures from them we pulled from our Twitter and Facebook accounts.

We're pretty sure Milo and Lola will get over it.

Andrea Huspeni

