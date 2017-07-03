A Successful Life Starts With a Positive Mindset

Living a happy, positive life is actually really simple.

July 3, 2017 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



Sometimes we like to make things complicated. Our minds like to come up with all kinds of excuses as to why we can’t do what we know we actually can.

But guess what? Living a happy, positive life is actually really simple. It starts in our minds, and we have complete control over what we allow to stay in our minds.

Here’s some motivation for a positive mind in 5 Minute Friday, Episode 495.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.