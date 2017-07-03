My Queue

Entrepreneur Mindset

A Successful Life Starts With a Positive Mindset

Living a happy, positive life is actually really simple.
A Successful Life Starts With a Positive Mindset
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Sometimes we like to make things complicated. Our minds like to come up with all kinds of excuses as to why we can’t do what we know we actually can.

But guess what? Living a happy, positive life is actually really simple. It starts in our minds, and we have complete control over what we allow to stay in our minds.

Here’s some motivation for a positive mind in 5 Minute Friday, Episode 495.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher RadioGoogle Play or TuneIn.

