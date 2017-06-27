What Are the Traits That Make You Resilient?

They might not be what you might think.

In the world of entrepreneurship, an ability to weather and rise above adversity is key to long-term success.

But according to recent research conducted by digital employee coaching platform meQuilibrium, it turns out that having a high-paying job or an advanced degree does not make someone more resilient. Not only that, but someone’s age and gender doesn't have a bearing on whether they have this quality either.

In developing their resilience scale, the researchers highlighted traits such as being a good problem-solver, having control over your emotions, being able to maintain a feeling of optimism and a feeling of self-efficacy. Those are the traits that make an individual more resilient.

Fifty-four percent of the survey’s respondents who earned $75,000 to $99,000 a year got a below average resilience score.

Additionally, 41 percent of those making $150,000 a year also had below average resilience, as did 47 percent of those with a bachelor’s degrees and 44 percent of respondents with a master’s degree.

The research team identified resilience as integral to being better equipped to deal with high-stress situations, become more productive and influence how satisfied people are with their work.

They found that of those participants who had a bachelor’s degree or higher that scored high in resilience, 8 percent were at risk for depression compared to 33 percent of college-educated individuals who scored low on the resilience scale.