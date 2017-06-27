My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Productivity

What Are the Traits That Make You Resilient?

They might not be what you might think.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What Are the Traits That Make You Resilient?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

In the world of entrepreneurship, an ability to weather and rise above adversity is key to long-term success.

But according to recent research conducted by digital employee coaching platform meQuilibrium, it turns out that having a high-paying job or an advanced degree does not make someone more resilient. Not only that, but someone’s age and gender doesn't have a bearing on whether they have this quality either.

In developing their resilience scale, the researchers highlighted traits such as being a good problem-solver, having control over your emotions, being able to maintain a feeling of optimism and a feeling of self-efficacy. Those are the traits that make an individual more resilient.

Related: The 8 Magical Benefits of Resilience

Fifty-four percent of the survey’s respondents who earned $75,000 to $99,000 a year got a below average resilience score.

Additionally, 41 percent of those making $150,000 a year also had below average resilience, as did 47 percent of those with a bachelor’s degrees and 44 percent of respondents with a master’s degree.

Related: Stressed Out? Three Tips to Build Resilience

The research team identified resilience as integral to being better equipped to deal with high-stress situations, become more productive and influence how satisfied people are with their work.

They found that of those participants who had a bachelor’s degree or higher that scored high in resilience, 8 percent were at risk for depression compared to 33 percent of college-educated individuals who scored low on the resilience scale.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity

Don't Solve That Problem Tomorrow. Do It Right Now.

Productivity

6 Ways Top CEOs Beat Procrastination

Productivity

How Salesforce's Innovative Productivity Solution Is Helping Teams Get More Done, Faster