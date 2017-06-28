Don't Let a 'Brilliant Jerk' Run Your Company: How to Balance Aggressiveness with Respect

The controversy surrounding Uber and those claims of its being a toxic "boys-club" culture finally culminated last week: As everyone now knows, the company's founder and CEO, Travis Kalanick, resigned.

Known for his aggressive, brash, larger-than-life personality, Kalanick had led the company to quick success -- but at what cost? And was it worth it? Uber's and other cases of bro-culture behavior have led to a larger conversation in Silicon Valley about the damage that “brilliant jerks” can inflict.

After all, aggressiveness is an important trait for startups. Yet, at the same time, an attitude of “win-at-all-cost” must be tempered by respect --- not just for employees, but also for customers and the community. Simply put: When the values of winning and respect conflict, respect should rule.

Startups have a massive advantage over established companies in this regard: They don't have a legacy business they need to protect. But they also have a significant disadvantage: limited resources and, typically, entrenched opposition, plus the rigors of a regulatory wall built up around the company's market.

As a result, the standard playbook for a startup calls for it to disrupt an established market with a solution that sneaks in under the regulatory radar; this usually entails a material economic advantage over the legacy approach. Such startups find it easy to win over customers who feel disenfranchised because of cost or service-quality issues with the established vendor.

Challenges, however, remain: "Winning" takes a compelling vision, single-minded focus, courage and perseverance, as well as a force of will that can overcome obstacles.

Unfortunately, these valuable characteristics of startup founders are often mixed with less laudable traits: an unwillingness or inability to listen, a win-at-all-cost attitude and no small amount of ego, or hubris. Critically, young leaders often surround themselves with people who lack the experience or strength to reject inappropriate behavior in the boss. Worse, these associates may use their leader’s poor example as their own model for acceptable behavior.

Where things really go south is if the startup is successful in the marketplace and with its investors. In that type of scenario, questionable leadership behavior is often excused as a “necessary winning ingredient” and feeds on itself, creating a pervasive toxic culture as the organization grows.

No one wants to tell the boss.

No one feels empowered enough at that point to tell the boss that he or she is exceeding acceptable norms; and in any case, the leader usually won't tolerate critical dialogue in the first place.

He or she also may not be up to criticism, personally: Finding a balance between brashness on one hand and respect for others on the other takes experience, maturity and the ability to listen.