UAE Startup TruKKER Wants To Promote Efficient Logistics Across The Middle East

June 28, 2017 1 min read

Launched in October 2016, TruKKER eases the process of moving houses and makes the pick-up and delivery of goods efficient utilizing tech-based solutions. The truck aggregator offers on-demand booking with quotes from vendors and fleets, listing prices depending on distance and/or time, as well as real-time tracking to both B2B and B2C segments.

In this episode of #EntMETalks, Gaurav Biswas, founder and CEO of TruKKER speaks about the startup’s USP among its competitors, and how the startup has grown rapidly across the different Emirates and introduced more business verticals. On his tips to fellow entrepreneurs, Biswas reminds them, “Don’t produce a product which you like as a founder, have a product which the market wants.”

