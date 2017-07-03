Apple Acquires Company Building Eye-Tracking Glasses

July 3, 2017 2 min read

Apple has reportedly purchased SensoMotoric Instruments, a German technology company that specializes in eye-tracking glasses. Could this be a sign that Apple is working on its own pair of AR glasses?

At WWDC earlier this year, Apple showcased new developments in the AR field using the iPad, but the company might still be thinking about AR glasses. Usually, Apple tends to purchase companies using shell companies so that the acquisition goes under the radar, but with this specific sale, MacRumors spotted that the paperwork on the acquisition of SensoMotoric had been signed by Apple’s vice president of corporate law, Gene Levoff.

SensoMotoric on the other hand, already has a working model for glasses that can be used for eye-tracking, and have worked with the Oculus Rift team on eye-tracking for their VR headset. When integrated into a pair of AR glasses, eye-tracking could change the experience entirely, allowing it to be much more fluid and easier.

Apple has not released any statements regarding the reason for this purchase or what it intends to do with the technology.

