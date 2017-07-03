My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Apple Acquires Company Building Eye-Tracking Glasses

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple Acquires Company Building Eye-Tracking Glasses
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Apple has reportedly purchased SensoMotoric Instruments, a German technology company that specializes in eye-tracking glasses. Could this be a sign that Apple is working on its own pair of AR glasses?

At WWDC earlier this year, Apple showcased new developments in the AR field using the iPad, but the company might still be thinking about AR glasses. Usually, Apple tends to purchase companies using shell companies so that the acquisition goes under the radar, but with this specific sale, MacRumors spotted that the paperwork on the acquisition of SensoMotoric had been signed by Apple’s vice president of corporate law, Gene Levoff.

SensoMotoric on the other hand, already has a working model for glasses that can be used for eye-tracking, and have worked with the Oculus Rift team on eye-tracking for their VR headset. When integrated into a pair of AR glasses, eye-tracking could change the experience entirely, allowing it to be much more fluid and easier.

Apple has not released any statements regarding the reason for this purchase or what it intends to do with the technology.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: We Might See An Ikea AR App In Apple's Upcoming iOS

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Why Startups Should Consider A Cyber Resilience Strategy

Technology

Roll With It: LG Signature Rollable Oled TV R

Technology

100 Is The New 60: The Transformation Of Healthcare