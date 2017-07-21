My Queue

Technology

Power Up: Qualcomm's New Mobile Platform Snapdragon 660 And 630

Power Up: Qualcomm's New Mobile Platform Snapdragon 660 And 630
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Move over PCs, because mobile gaming just got an upgrade. Qualcomm recently released the Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms. The new chips are designed to drive advanced photography, improve connectivity, support machine learning and enhance gaming.

The Snapdragon 660 mobile platform is the successor to the Snapdragon 653, and features a 20% improvement in the Qualcomm Kryo 260 CPU and 30% improvement in the Qualcomm Adreno 512 GPU performance, ensuring a better gaming and multimedia experience.

The Snapdragon 630, which succeeds the Snapdragon 625, offers a 30% increase in the Adreno 508 GPU performance, as well as a 10% increase in CPU performance over its predecessor. Shopping for a new device? Look under the hood first, because Qualcomm chipsets are poised to help you level up.

