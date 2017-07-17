Want to Find Lots of Paying Customers? Watch This Facebook Live July 18, 1 p.m. ET

Customers don't magically appear. But with this week's 'Tough Love Tuesday,' you'll learn how to turn users into paying customers.

July 17, 2017 3 min read

If you build it, they might not come. That’s the harsh reality too many entrepreneurs don’t realize until it’s too late. Getting paying customers through your doors takes hard work and planning.

“Most entrepreneurs have no real lead acquisition or client acquisition plan when they start and rely fully on referrals and networking,” says Scott Oldford, an expert in lead generation and growth strategies. “While that may get you some initial traction, if you don't have an automatic way to ‘introduce’ yourself to your ideal customers and clients, your ability to grow the business will be limited.”

Image Credit: Scott Oldford

In a special Facebook Live, Oldford will provide advice to side hustlers, including myself, on how to find people, turn leads into paying customers and create loyalty. He’ll share the fruits of his 12 years of experience, including tricks to and tools to find customers. He’ll also explain his "SSF method" -- a unique approach he uses to tackle different types of customers.

In this talk, Oldford will cover:

Why you need to understand your personal unfair advantage -- and the importance of a compelling piece of core content that reveals what makes you stand apart.

How to use an email list to turn your organic visitors into subscribers and potential customers.

The three major mindset shifts you must address with your customers to get them to come back and grow your base.

Oldford will also address what side hustlers get wrong when doing lead generation, what we all should be doing and what sort of trends to keep our eyes on.

Tune in on July 18 at 1 p.m. ET for the Facebook Live.

This episode is the second in our new series "Tough Love Tuesday." For six weeks, our experts will focus on side hustlers, providing support, resources and actionable advice, all in real time.

