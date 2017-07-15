Dear GST! Here are #7 Softwares to Simplify You

We present to you the top 7 GST compliant software solutions that you could use to be a GST-ready entrepreneur.

As the country is abuzz with the coming of Goods and Services Tax (GST), the over explosion of information has bewildered a lot of entrepreneurs and SMEs as to how to make a business compliant to GST. Don’t worry, we have got your back, like always! We present to you the top 7 GST compliant software solutions that you could use to be a GST-ready entrepreneur.

1.CLEAR GST SOLUTION BY CLEARTAX

Clear GST is the first GST solution software that was released by ClearTax solutions. This affordable software has a well built cloud, without any in-house infrastructure cost. The USP of the software is its GST e-learning facility. “We have already run over 100 training workshops across the country. People who are saying they are not yet ready for GST compliance are just making excuses,” quotes Archit Gupta, the founder of ClearTax Pvt. Ltd.

PRICE Rs 10,000 (Cost effective)

WEAKNESSS >> Need separate accounting software for financial statements, invoicing. >> Useful only for small business. >> Separate client database needed for Income Tax and GST. >> No dashboard to show all clients pendency. >> No offline backup available. >> Dependant on third party infrastructure. >> No Anti-Virus available.

BUSINESS FEATURE: >> Auto reconciliation of GSTR-2 with purchase invoices uploaded. >> Excel import

2.TALLY ERP 9 BY TALLY SOLUTIONS

“All GST compliant software will have to fulfill the laws and rules – and yet – some, like Tally, will remain ‘easier and more delightful to use’ than others,” said Bharat Goenka, Founder of Tally Solutions. With an already loyal customer base and an in-built security system, Tally holds the ground much tighter than others.

PRICING: Rs 18,000 to Rs 54,000 (GST feature free if already having license)

WEAKNESSES: No basic accounting system of debit and credit.

BUSINESS FEATURE: >> Multiuser >> Excel import (Extra cost) >> Compliance with other laws like company law

3.GEN-GST BY SAG INFOTECH

Along with integration with the most of the accounting softwares, GN-GST is also available for both cloud/ desktop variant. However, some other features are still in-line.“Our software is different from others because it will be available on all platforms like desktop, cloud, SAAS, apps and it will come with billing module,” quoted SAG Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

PRICING: Rs 2,500 (Cost effective)

WEAKNESSES: >> Mostly for small business >> Need separate accounting software for financial statements.

BUSINESS FEATURE: >> Multiuser >> Auto reconciliation of GSTR-2 with purchase invoices uploaded. >> SMS/Email Facility to Clients >> Inbuilt billing facility >> Excel import

4.ONE SOLUTION BY TAXMANN TECHNOLOGIES

With no in-house infrastructure cost and same client database for Income Tax and GST, this could be your one man army for everything you need for a GST compliant software. A salient feature of the software lets you have your data backup offline too, thereby preventing any loss from a virus infiltration or a disc crash. “The users don’t need anything else once they have this software. It is One Solution to all your problems of GST,” quotes Amit Bhargava, the director of Taxmann solutions.

PRICING Rs 8500- Rs 19,000

WEAKNESSES >> Internet connection is mandatory for a smooth working of the software. >> Needs a separate antivirus software BUSINESS FEATURE: >> Multiuser

5.PWC INDIA PwC has launched a GST solution that will help companies become GST compliant by providing them end-to-end automation of GST. The company targets big business corporations instead of people.

6.SARAL GST BY SAP AND RELIANCE Reliance Corporate IT Park Limited is to launch SARAL GST for the tax payers in the new tax regime. According to the website of SAP GST Solutions, “SAP is to act as an Application Service Provider (ASP) in Taxpayer enterprise landscape. It shall offer ASP services in the TaxPayer enterprise landscape through the SAP localization hub, digital compliance service solution for India.”

7.ZOHO CORPORATION Considering the rapport that it shares with its consumers, ZOHO GST solutions could be very well looked forward to.“Zoho has everything you need to boost sales, step up productivity, and manage all day-to-day activities”, reads the tagline on their website.

