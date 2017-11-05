Sahiba Khan

Former Trainee Writer, Entrepreneur India Magazine

Sahiba Khan is a journalist with a passionate interest in business, political and social issues. She is adept at creating content for print, audio, video and online platforms and is well-versed with cross-platform storytelling. She specializes in policy reporting and camera.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

'Fuel'ing the Indian Economy with Cutting-edge Technologies

For the first time, the sputtering oligarchic industry, infamous for being a 'closed sector', is inviting start-ups with cutting-edge technologies to fuel the ambitious Indian economy

Technology

Planning to Buy Pixel 2? Check Out Our Review First

The phone has a feature that recognizes what's playing in the ambience and displays it on the screen

Finance

#5 Key Areas India Needs to Focus On to Climb the Ranks on the Ease of Doing Business List

It's a historic moment as India skipped 30 ranks to be on the 100th position on World Bank's 2017 list

Finance

How These Startups are Selling their Ideas Differently

This year, in Franchise India's 15th Opportunity India Summit, three innovative startups presented their ideas in front of esteemed investors

Entrepreneurs

This Entrepreneur's Indigenous Idea Will Help Save Paper By Planting It

Conscious about paper wastage, she came up with the idea of 'plantable paper'

Starting a Business

These Startups are Defying All Odds in India's Defence Industry

Presently, India ranks third in terms of total defence expenditure after China and the US.

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...