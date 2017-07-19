My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business News

Emirates And Flydubai Enter Into Partnership To Strengthen Position

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Emirates And Flydubai Enter Into Partnership To Strengthen Position
Image credit: Emirates
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Middle East aviation giant Emirates and its sister entity, the economy airline flydubai, announced a partnership on Monday, by which the two Dubai-based airlines will leverage each other’s network to scale up “operations and accelerate growth,” while continuing to be managed independently. To be rolled out over the coming months, an Emirates’ statement on the partnership says, “enhanced code-sharing arrangements [will be] starting in the last quarter of 2017.”

The association, however, is said to extend beyond code-sharing, and aims to help create better linkages for passengers of both airlines, bring in more passenger traffic, align the frequent flyer programs, and includes initiatives that can help optimize flight networks by way of coordinated schedules. Further, the alignment will also see the two airlines work together to jointly develop their hub at Dubai International airport (currently the world’s busiest for international passengers). The combined network is expected to serve 240 destinations globally with a fleet of 380 aircrafts by 2022.

In a statement, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and chief executive, Emirates Group and Chairman of flydubai said he considers the agreement “an exciting and significant development for Emirates, flydubai, and Dubai aviation,” and expects it to “unlock the immense value that the complementary models of both companies can bring to consumers, each airline, and to Dubai.” With Emirates profit falling 82% in the year ended March 31, 2017, and FlyDubai also seeing a 68% dip in profits for the period ended December 2016, it perhaps makes business sense for both airlines to work together, to avoid eating into each other’s revenue and for cost-saving purposes.

However, a Bloomberg report on Monday notes that while efforts have been on for a few months now to align the two carriers (both fully owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai), the tie-up comes with its own challenges. “Emirates has a fleet of 259 Airbus SE A380 and Boeing Co. 777 wide-body jets that serve major cities worldwide via three daily waves of departures that allow people to switch easily between flights; FlyDubai, by contrast, deploys 95 Boeing 737-800 narrow-bodies on point-to-point operations with no advertised transfers,” says the report, noting the difference in operational structures.

Related: H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum: Powering The Engines Of Prosperity To Dubai Expo 2020 And Beyond

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business News

Nedaa And Nokia Partner For A Fully Local Innovation Lab In Dubai

Business News

Emirates And Flydubai Enter Into Partnership To Strengthen Position

Business News

Saudi Arabia PIF-backed SoftBank Vision Fund Closes US$93 Billion In Funding