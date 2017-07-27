How to Elevate Your Brand to Stand Out in a Crowded Marketplace

Learn how to escape the comfort zone, give back to your community and hone in on a signature style with Tommy Baker, Rachel Lee Coppola and Chase Jarvis.

July 27, 2017 4 min read

Break the mold -- it wasn’t built for you, anyway! Don't settle for ordinary when you have the potential to be world class. In this episode we're learning how to escape the comfort zone, give back to our communities and hone in on a signature style with the host of Resist Average Academy, Tommy Baker; founder of Ramsay Mulholland Events, Rachel Lee Coppola; and founder and CEO of CreativeLive, Chase Jarvis.

Discover more about segments and guests below . . .

[00:00:00] Breaking Basic: Free Yourself from Average

If we have the power over our attitude and actions, why do we continuously self-sabotage? Most people choose to live in a constant state of mediocrity, but that's not you -- not today. Writer, speaker, author, coach and host of the Resist Average Academy podcast, Tommy Baker, offers a bite of radical honesty for you to savor; if you refuse to open your eyes to your current situation, you'll never escape the slow slide to average. Don't be basic. Listen now.

[00:05:55] Fight Paralysis by Analysis, Take Action Now

A fear of the unknown can lead to stagnation. Don't become a victim of "paralysis by analysis." Take action to build your brand and gain forward momentum. Baker, author of UnResolution: How to Ditch Resolutions Forever, Live Life by Design, and Achieve Your Dreams, teaches us how to break destructive patterns and enact change that lasts. If you're searching for the next step, click now.

[00:11:30] Define Your "Why," Live with Purpose

Twenty-five thousand days to make an impact. The clock is ticking -- what will you do with your life? You need to urgently get out of that comfort zone and strive to reach the pinnacle of your "success capacity." The path to becoming happier, healthier and wealthier starts by discovering your deep-rooted purpose, according to Baker. Learn how to define your "why" and unleash your untapped potential.

[00:18:20] Transformative Advice from Living Rock God

You've found your spark and defined your "why" -- now what? Baker advises that you should minimize the time between inspiration and execution. Procrastination opens the door for distractions, so act quickly. In the spirit of dispensing sage advice, Alan Taylor passes on a nugget of wisdom from rock legend, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top. Here's a hint: He keeps this item under his mattress at night and you should, too. You'll have to tune in to find out more.

[00:26:00] Music, Money and Making a Difference

Do business, make money, give back. Philanthropy is woven into the fabric of Ramsay Mulholland Events, an event production company with a humanitarian twist. RME founder Rachel Lee Coppola explains that aspiring musicians are given a platform to showcase their work in front of friends, fans and perhaps most importantly, major music and radio industry representatives. A portion of each event is donated to worthy causes including local charities and colleges. Ready to rock out? We thought so. Tune in for details on upcoming concerts.

[00:33:21] No Copycats Allowed! Celebrate Signature Style

From social media graphics to product design, your signature style should be echoed throughout your brand to capture the attention of consumers. CreativeLive's Chase Jarvis explains that reducing the "creative gap" will exponentially increase productivity while showcasing your personal flair. Learn how to incorporate your unique point of view with Jarvis's easy-to-understand tips.

