Do You Think App Boom Is Over? You Can't Be More Wrong

Instant apps are ultimately apps only and their upsurge is going to benefit the app industry conclusively

July 21, 2017 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Apps are like pizza of digital world. It has integrated into our lives in a way that you can’t just wave goodbye to them.

What to do to how to do? Where to go? How to go? What to eat to? Where to eat? Every question is answered through mobile apps. So, it can be undeniably inferred that mobile app boom is far from being over.

App Boom Mutating

It’s nothing but mere porkies. The town is flooded with the talks mobile apps are on the decline, the app store is on the verge of death, instant apps and chatbots will eat up the native apps, I mean really is this the future of mobile app development? Let’s have a face-to-face interrogation with reality which is totally divergent from what people have filled their mind with. The app boom is not even near the verge of extinction, in fact it’s mutating, growing and getting even better. Keeping aside those bluffs that no one downloads an app now, their mobile is already crowded with it, let’s explore some real time numbers to prove this myth wrong.

Indulge in App Development Now

Well, looking forward to the revenue figures, what they say is that there is no better time to indulge in the app development sector than now. The statistics say that the revenue that is expected to be generated by 2020 in the app development is around $102 billion.

Well, if the app sector is losing the boom, what can possibly be the reason predictive analyst came up with such huge numbers. It’s totally gibberish to say that people have stopped downloading new apps, the top apps trending and grabbing a place in heart and phone of the users are Snapchat, Uber, Airbnb and yes all these apps are not from our grandpa’s time. There is still a room for new apps if they have something cutting edge to offer.

Cell phones were a big deal back in the date but in today’s era, from kids to oldies each of the family members have a cell phone.

Cell phones, becoming cheap, data plans becoming cheap and apps offering benefits becoming entirely free, the app store leaders Apple and Google becoming more and more pro-active, what made you think the app is about to go to the graveyard. It’s all bullshit. The Internet is flourishing more and more and the world is becoming app addict with desktop, mobile web and now also TV. Now, let’s also have a look at the points that are bothering you and leading you to misleading conclusions.

Instant Apps

Let’s just recall what you said, app boom is about to get over. Why? because of instant apps, right? Well, instant apps are ultimately apps only and their upsurge is going to benefit the app industry conclusively. Instant apps offer improvised and enhanced experience compared to that of native apps without the hassle of downloading the app and occupying your phone’s memory. Well, these apps are apps and they need to be accessed from the app store itself just like any other apps. Well, you know why you choose mobile app instead of a web app? Because enables you to use features like camera, microphone, location, billing, and payment. Well, to your knowledge you can’t get access to all these privileging features in instant apps as they are not native and are not downloaded. Hence, hold your horses Android and iPhone app development company, you are not going anywhere, you are here to be and opportunist and grab the revenue hidden here.

2) Chatbots Not in the Near Future

The agenda of chatbots is similar to that of the instant apps is to eradicate the necessity of downloading hassle. Basically, Facebook wants the chatbot to succeed so that messenger app survives and earn revenue. Well, it also focuses on eliminating needs of switching to different apps and some of the retailers have turned their ways but not satisfied. The user experience that native apps offers is nowhere in the comparison with chatbots. Well, there can be a time when we see the users using chatbots satisfactorily but in the near future for sure.