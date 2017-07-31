My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Logistics

#5 Key Areas Logistics Businesses Should Focus for Growth

Companies should expand the categories of businesses it serve while focusing on building a larger product offering
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
#5 Key Areas Logistics Businesses Should Focus for Growth
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Freelancer
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Indian logistics sector is presently undergoing a major transformation with cutting-edge trends like GST implementation, growing attention from foreign investors across the logistics value chain, rising demand for end-to-end solution providers, and the surfacing of new opportunities, including e-commerce, logistics parks, cold chains and new start-ups. The government’s drive to build multi-modal transportation infrastructure will also have major influence on the logistics industry.

Besides, ratings agency ICRA, in its note on July 3, has said the implementation of the GST will support organized players in the logistics sector. This, in turn, will consolidate the warehousing network, ensure higher degree of tax compliance and create a level playing field between express and traditional transport service providers with access to input tax credit.

Domestic Logistics Industry to Grow 

With industry experts predicting that the domestic logistics industry is likely to grow at nine to 10 per cent over the next three-five years, on the back of high demand due to economic recovery, Entrepreneur India got in touch with Pratish Sanghvi, Director and Co-founder of Grab, Varun Biyani, Co-Founder and CTO of TruckHall; and Jaideep Raha, Managing Director of Jetex Oceanair, to understand the mechanism of growth and survival for Indian logistics companies.

The entrepreneurs agreed that the logistics is the key sector for the development of a country.  

According to them, the intensity of economic activity of a nation and the size of logistics are directly proportional. “Increased e-commerce and government schemes like ‘Make in India’ are expected to drive it even further and the players in the field should take smart steps to sustain and grow their businesses,” they predicted.

Unified Technology

Sanghvi opined that a unified technological solution is the way ahead. “As we cater to a horizontal market and meet the demands of varying sectors, an essential part of our job lies in our technology platform that unifies diverse processes into one application for easier execution from our rider network” he informed.

Crowd-sourced Rider Pool

“Due to varied demand trends and catering to businesses who want on the go deliveries, it is important to invest in establishing a crowd-sourced pool of riders. This is unlike the traditional logistics businesses that rely on full-time salaried individuals. Crowd-sourced network can consist of college goers, working professionals who can log into the platform for a few hours post work; delivery experts, and other individuals who can subscribe to the network during peak hours,” shared Biyani.

Sector Agnostic Demand

One of the key strategies of logistics companies lies in on-boarding clients from different industries. “We meet delivery demands of restaurants, e-commerce companies, grocers, telecom companies, and more. This mitigates our risk when delivery from a specific sector is on the decline due to seasonal trends,” Sanghvi disclosed.

Wide Product Offering

Raha stressed that logistics companies should expand the categories of businesses it serves while focusing on building a larger product offering. “It is critical to blend demands across the offerings of the company because creating a supply network of riders, catering only to on-demand deliveries, is non-viable, even if that is across differed business categories,” he elaborated.

Process Automation

Raha maintained that over the years, as logistics companies scale, the cost in managing the operations often eats into the margins.

“It is imperative that ongoing investment is made in automating process that allows one to expand without increasing other oversight expenses. It is important to create algorithms that automatically assign orders to riders, aid them in navigating from pickup point to drop point, give on field auto training videos and so on,” he advised.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Logistics

Want to Enter The Business of Logistics? Here's What You Need to Know

Logistics

10 Ways in Which SMEs Can Cut Their Logistics Costs and Increase Margins

Logistics

Amazon Gets Project Armada to Indian Market